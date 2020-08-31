Jio has revamped its Jio Fiber broadband plans to make the service more enticing for the customers. Additionally, the telecoms giant has announced a new ‘no-condition 30-day free trial' offer for new customers. The new Jio Fiber plans are priced starting just Rs. 399, and the company claims to offer truly unlimited Internet to all users with the four most affordable plans; however, these plans will have a commercial use policy of 3300GB. Furthermore, Jio says that these plans will have symmetric speed, that means download speed will be equal to upload speed, something that wasn't the case before.

Jio Fiber trial offer

In a bid to get more customers on board, Jio Fiber will provide a ‘no-condition 30-day free trial to all new consumers. This trial period will offer users up to 150Mbps speed, a 4K set-top box with subscription to 10 OTT apps at no extra cost, and free voice calling benefits. Jio says that this 30-day free trial is applicable for all new customers, and if the user doesn't like the service, the telecoms giant will disconnect the service back without any questions asked. Jio will be taking a deposit of Rs. 2,500 from customers who look to opt for the 4K set-top-box during the trial period and Rs. 1,500 from those customers who do not opt for it. Only customers who pay Rs. 2,500 security deposit will get free access to the 10 OTT apps, and not the Rs. 1,500 security deposit customers. The 10 OTT apps include Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi.

Jio notes that all new Jio Fiber customers activating from September 1 will get the 30-day free trial period. Furthermore, any Jio Fiber customers onboarded between August 15 and August 31 will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio.

Jio Fiber new plans

Coming to the new plans, Jio Fiber will now be offering a total of seven monthly plans that start at Rs. 399 and go up to Rs. 8,499. The new Jio Fiber plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,499, and Rs. 8,499. The Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 8,499 plans were offered earlier as well and haven't seem to have seen any change.

The fresh Jio Fiber Bronze Rs. 399 monthly plan offers “truly unlimited data” at 30Mbps speed and unlimited voice call benefits to subscribers. As mentioned, the "truly unlimited" plans will have a commercial usage policy (CUP) with 3300GB limitation. This CUP is essentially FUP with a different name. Similarly, the Rs. 699 Jio Fiber Silver monthly plan offers Internet at 100Mbps speeds and unlimited voice benefits. Both Rs. 399 and Rs. 699 plans do not offer any OTT app subscription benefits.

Photo Credit: Jio.com

The Rs. 999 Jio Fiber Gold plan offers Internet at 150Mbps speeds, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 11 OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,000 for free. The Rs. 1,499 Jio Fiber Diamond plan offers 300Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls, and free access to 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,500. The 12 OTT apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi.

The Rs. 2,499 Jio Fiber Diamond+ plan continues to offer Internet at 500Mbps, a total FUP of 4,000GB, unlimited voice calls, and free subscription of 12 OTT apps that we have listed with the Jio Fiber Diamond plan.

The Platinum Jio Fiber plan price has been reduced to Rs. 3,499 from the earlier Rs. 3,999. The benefits remain the same i.e. 1Gbps of high speed data benefit capped at up to 7,500GB. Additionally, there is the 8,499 Titanium plan that comes with 1Gbps speed, up to 15,000GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and access to 12 streaming apps.

Jio reiterates that all plans have symmetric upload and download speed a huge change from the earlier 10 percent cap on upload speeds.

According to Jio, it isn't discontinuing the old plans right now and the existing subscribers can continue to use them; however, if they want, they can migrate to a new plan and they will be charged on a pro-rata basis.

Editor's Note: Updated to include Jio's commercial usage policy of 3300GB.

