Technology News
loading

Jio Fiber: MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990

This Rs. 2,990 MTNL Broadband plan currently offers 4TB of monthly data for about six months for new customers.

By | Updated: 28 October 2019 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Fiber: MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990

MTNL has new 1Gbps broadband plans for Delhi users

Highlights
  • MTNL has two 1Gbps broadband plans offering up to 8TB data
  • The premium plan is priced at Rs. 4,990 for MTNL subscribers
  • The plans also offer free calling, after FUP speeds of 5Mbps

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has launched a new 1Gbps broadband plan in the Delhi circle. BSNL hasn't yet launched a 1Gbps broadband plan, thereby MTNL has trumped BSNL to this feat. The new 1Gbps broadband plan are priced a Rs. 2,990 and Rs. 4,990 and are available only in the Delhi circle for now. The FUP limits on these plans are currently at 4TB and 8TB of data benefit, respectively. MTNL and BSNL have recently announced a merger, suggesting that BSNL subscribers may get these similar plans soon. The 1Gbps plans take on Jio Fiber plans that were commercially launched earlier this year.

The first new MTNL 1Gbps broadband plan is priced at Rs. 2,900, as seen on the MTNL site. This plan currently offers 4TB of monthly data for first six months for new customers. After the six month limit will get over, this plan will ship with 3TB FUP limit moving forward. This broadband plan also offers free unlimited voice calling to any network in India, and the after FUP speeds limit is reduced to 5Mbps.

The second MTNL 1Gbps broadband plan is priced at Rs. 4,990, and it currently offers 8TB of monthly data FUP. After the six month introductory offer is over, the new MTNL plan will ship with 6TB of FUP monthly data moving forward. This plan also offers free voice calling to any network in India, and the after FUP speed limit is reduced to 5Mbps. These plans were reported by Telecom Talk.

If we were to compare with Jio Fiber plans, the telco also offers two 1Gbps broadband plans priced at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 8,499, respectively. The two plans offer 2.5TB and 5TB FUP monthly data only, but offers other benefits like free voice calling benefits, TV video calling feature, zero-latency gaming, home networking, device security, VR experience, and other premium content.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MTNL, MTNL 1Gbps Broadband, MTNL FTTH
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone 5 Users Being Warned by Apple to Update to iOS 10.3.4 by November 3, 2019, or Risk Losing Essential Features
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Crashes Affecting Some Xbox One X Players, Team Working on a Fix
Honor Smartphones
Jio Fiber: MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  2. Donald Trump Calls Out Apple CEO Tim Cook for Removing iPhone Home Button
  3. BSNL Rs. 698 Prepaid Plan Launched, Offers 200GB Data for 180 Days
  4. Leaked: Google CEO Concedes Company Is ‘Struggling’ With Transparency
  5. Redmi Note 8T Price, Renders, Live Images, and Specifications Leaked
  6. Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  9. China Passes Cryptography Law as It Gears Up for Digital Currency
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Crashes Affecting Some Xbox One X Players, Team Working on a Fix
  2. Redmi Note 8T Price, Renders, Live Images, Specifications Leak; Seen to Offer NFC Connectivity
  3. Jio Fiber: MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  4. iPhone 5 Users Being Warned by Apple to Update to iOS 10.3.4 by November 3, 2019, or Risk Losing Essential Features
  5. BSNL Rs. 698 Prepaid Plan Launched, Offers 200GB Data for 180 Days
  6. Google Home, Home Mini Get Stereo Speaker Pairing, Letting You Use 2 Speakers in a Single Setup
  7. Google Pixel 4’s Display Refresh Rate Falls Below 90Hz While Running Four Blacklisted Apps: Reports
  8. LG W30 Pro With Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,050mAh Battery Goes on Sale: Price, Launch Offers, More
  9. Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide
  10. Sony PlayStation Vue TV Streaming Service Being Considered for Sale: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.