Jio Fiber Brings Migration Plan With 50GB Data, 7 Days Validity for Preview Offer Subscribers

Jio Fiber Migration plan is offered free of cost to the preview plan subscribers.

Updated: 25 December 2019 12:32 IST
Jio Fiber is activating the Migration plan automatically for customers on its Preview Offer

Highlights
  • Jio Fiber has launched a Migration plan
  • It offers 50GB data at 100Mbps speeds
  • Jio Fiber users get an SMS message confirming the activation of the plan

Jio Fiber users who're on the Preview Offer have started receiving a Migration plan under which they get 50GB high-speed data allocation. The Jio Fiber Migration plan is valid for seven days. This means that after completing seven days, customers on the Jio Fiber Preview Offer will either get the option to switch to a paid plan or leave the optical fibre-powered broadband service completely. The new move comes weeks after Reliance Jio discarded the Preview Offer for new Jio Fiber customers.

Under the Jio Fiber Migration plan, customers get 50GB data at 100Mbps speeds for seven days. The speeds drop to 1Mbps if the 50GB data allocation is exceeded. Also, the Migration plan is provided at free of cost to users on the Jio Fiber Preview Offer that was launched ahead of the commercial debut of the broadband service.

Users don't need to activate the Migration plan from their side. Instead, Jio is sending an SMS message user eligible users to confirm its activation.

jio fiber migration plan gadgets 360 Jio Fiber

Jio Fiber has brought a Migration plan for its Preview Offer customers

 

Gadgets 360 was able to verify the existence of the Jio Fiber Migration plan for users on the Preview Offer. Telecom Talk also reports that once a user recharges during the Migration plan period, one of the paid plans is activated immediately.

To recall, Reliance Jio in September announced that all existing subscribers under the Preview Offer would be migrated to paid plans. The telco also started offering its paid plans by discontinuing the Preview Offer for new customers last month.

The paid plans bouquet available to Jio Fiber customers starts at Rs. 699 Bronze plan that offers 100Mbps speeds along with 150GB high-speed data. The telco also has Rs. 849 Silver plan, Rs. 1,299 Gold plan, Rs. 2,499 Diamond plan, Rs. 3,999 Platinum plan, and Rs. 8,499 Titanium plan. Further, there are six-month plans with one additional month and 50 percent extra data and three-month plans with 25 percent additional data.

Jio Fiber Month Plans

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Diamond

Platinum

Titanium

Price

Rs. 699

Rs. 849

Rs. 1,299

Rs. 2,499

Rs. 3,999

Rs. 8,499

Speeds

100Mbps

100Mbps

250Mbps

500Mbps

1Gbps

1Gbps

FUP

100GB + 50GB

200GB + 200GB

500GB + 250GB

1250GB + 250GB

2500GB

5000GB

 

Last month, Jio was spotted offering data vouchers starting at Rs. 101 to provide additional data benefits for customers on its paid Jio Fiber plans. The data vouchers are available at denominations of Rs. 101, Rs. 251, Rs. 501, Rs. 2,001, and Rs. 4,001 along with up to 2TB data.

Jio Fiber Brings Data Vouchers Starting at Rs. 101 to Offer Up to 2TB Additional Data

Jio Fiber Preview Offer Reportedly No Longer Available for New Users; Many Existing Users Still Enjoying Its Benefits

Jio Fiber Showed Most Fluctuation in Internet Speeds in Q2 and Q3: Ookla

Comments

Jio Fiber Migration plan, Jio Fiber, Reliance Jio, Jio
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM Tester Recruitment Begins in India

