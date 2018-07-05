NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio GigaFiber Launching in 1,100 Cities, WhatsApp Coming to Jio Phones: Live Updates

 
, 05 July 2018
Jio GigaFiber Launching in 1,100 Cities, WhatsApp Coming to Jio Phones: Live Updates

Highlights

  • The RIL AGM is slated to start at 11am IST
  • It will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Jio TV
  • Jio Fibre is expected to be one of the big announcements of the AGM

Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service will be launched in 1,100 cities of India as part of the public rollout of the service, which has been in testing for the past couple of years. It will bring high speed Internet via a FTTH network with last-mile connectivity, with speeds up to 1Gbps. There is also a new Jio Phone 2 model, an upgrade to the model launched last year. YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp are also coming to the two Jio Phone handsets from August 15 as well. Also announced at the event was the rise in Jio user base, which now boasts of 215 million, roughly two years after the telco started public operations.

With the Jio GigaFiber launch, users will be able to make calls to any TV, phone or tablet on the broadband network. There will also be home security and automation features in partnership with Byju. The Jio GigaFiber-based smart home capabilities will be installed in homes in less than an hour. RIL may announce the nationwide rollout of the Jio Fiber service at the AGM. There are also rumours about voice calling over Wi-Fi coming to the Jio network, a solution of sorts to call drops in areas with weak networks. Keep updating this page to make sure you get the latest updates from the RIL AGM.

How to watch RIL AGM live stream

The RIL AGM will be live streamed by the company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and the Jio TV app. You can watch Mukesh Ambani take the stage for the event by hitting the play button below.

 

What else from Jio to expect at RIL AGM

The AGM may also see the full-fledged launch of the RIL e-commerce operations, which are presently largely centered around the fashion portal Ajio.com and the Jio Store. There have been some rumours of e-commerce operations similar to Tata Cliq, but nothing too concrete. Apart from this, we can expect the operator to announce some big numbers, such as the increase in subscriber base, wider network reach, and the details about the load of calls and data on the network. Jio has also acquired US-based Radisys, which provides open telecom networks, but an announcement around it may be a tough call considering how recent the development is.

Whatever the big news from the RIL AGM may be, it is likely that the announcement will hit the technology industry in a disruptive manner, as was the case with the telecom venture and the 4G feature phone. 

Comments

Further reading: Reliance Jio
Jio GigaFiber Launching in 1,100 Cities, WhatsApp Coming to Jio Phones: Live Updates
