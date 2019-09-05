Technology News
loading
  Jio Fiber Launch: Plans, Set Top Box, Landline Service, Preview Offer Migration – All You Need to Know

Jio Fiber Launch: Plans, Set-Top Box, Landline Service, Preview Offer Migration – All You Need to Know

Jio Fiber preview subscribers will be migrated to paid plans.

Updated: 5 September 2019 14:11 IST
Jio Fiber Launch: Plans, Set-Top Box, Landline Service, Preview Offer Migration – All You Need to Know

Jio Fiber will be offered in 1600 towns across India

Highlights
  • Jio Fiber plans will start at Rs. 700
  • Jio Fiber will initially offer a starting data speed of 100Mbps
  • The new Reliance Jio service was originally unveiled last year

Jio Fiber launch day is here. After a wait for over a year, Reliance Jio will be announcing all the key details about its fibre broadband service today. The company will be sharing information on Jio Fiber plans, Home Phone landline service (also known as Fixed Voice), Set-Top Box, content partnerships, preview plan migration, and more. As previously announced, Jio Fiber will be offered to consumers in 1,600 towns across the country. Here's a compilation of everything we know so far about Jio Fiber commercial launch.

Validity of preview offer

Ever since Reliance Jio officially unveiled the Jio Fiber broadband (previously known as JioGigaFiber), the service has been slowly rolling out to select consumers as a part of a preview offer. These consumers were only being charged a refundable security deposit of either Rs. 4,500 or Rs. 2,500, depending on the router being issued to them. As Jio launches the Jio Fiber service commercially, the preview offer subscribers are being notified about the future of the Jio Fiber service for them.

jio fiber preview migration Jio Fiber migration

Jio Fiber preview offer subscribers have been using the service for free

In a notification on the MyJio app, Reliance Jio has noted that the existing Jio Fiber subscribers will be migrated to paid plans. The company also writes that it will be reaching out to the preview subscribers individually to let them know of the migration details. Meanwhile, the preview subscribers can continue using their Jio Fiber broadband without interruption. As the Jio Fiber preview subscribers are said to be in millions, the migration is likely to take some time if Jio indeed plans to reach everyone individually.

Developing story. We will be updating this copy as more details about Jio Fiber are announced throughout the day.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Fiber, Jio Home Phone, Jio, jio set top box
Jio Fiber Launch: Plans, Set-Top Box, Landline Service, Preview Offer Migration – All You Need to Know
