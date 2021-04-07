Technology News
loading

JioFiber Annual, 6-Month Plans Now Come With Extra Validity of Up to 30 Days

Annual packages for JioFiber start at Rs. 4,788 (plus GST).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 April 2021 12:34 IST
JioFiber Annual, 6-Month Plans Now Come With Extra Validity of Up to 30 Days

JioFiber plans are priced starting at Rs. 399 per month

Highlights
  • JioFiber 6-month plans offering 15 days extra validity
  • here are no benefits offered on quarterly, monthly plans
  • The most premium JioFiber plan is priced at Rs. 8,499 per month

JioFiber annual and six-month unlimited internet plans are now being offered with extra validity. Reliance Jio is offering 30 days extra validity on JioFiber annual packages and 15 days extra on its six-month plans. The annual packages for JioFiber start at Rs. 4,788 (plus GST) with a validity of 365 days (for the Rs. 399 a month base plan), but as part of the new offer, Jio is offering an additional month of validity for users who pay for 12 months at once — a total of 395 days validity for the same amount of money. Users who purchase JioFiber six-month plans will get 15 days extra validity. The new offer is applicable on all annual and six-month plans for JioFiber users.

First spotted first by Telecom Talk, this new JioFiber offer gives users to get 13 months of high-speed internet on the purchase an annual subscription in one go.

The offer is applicable for JioFiber Rs. 399, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs 8,4999 monthly plans. All of these plans will award users with extra 30 days of validity if purchased for 12-months together. Similarly, if users purchase JioFiber semi-annual packs, i.e. plans with six months of validity, they will now be given additional 15 days— a total of 195 days validity. As of now, there are no benefits offered by Reliance Jio on quarterly or monthly JioFiber plan purchases.

JioFiber revamped its plans in August last year, offering users new options starting from Rs. 399 per month. The base plan offers unlimited upload and download speeds at 30Mbps, whereas the most premium plan priced at Rs. 8,499 per month offers 1Gbps upload and download speeds for up to 6,600GB of data and free subscription to apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot Select, and more.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, JioFiber, Jio Fiber
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple's Upcoming Silicon-Powered iMac May Feature 'Really Big' Display: Report

Related Stories

JioFiber Annual, 6-Month Plans Now Come With Extra Validity of Up to 30 Days
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  2. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  3. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications Tipped by Alleged 3C, MIIT Listings
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Flipkart to Deploy Electric Vehicles for Last-Mile Deliveries
  7. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
  8. Poco X3 Pro First Impressions: The F1 Successor Everyone Wants?
  9. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  10. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image on Peruvian Site Shows Holographic Branding
#Latest Stories
  1. Assembly Elections 2021: How to Check for Your Name on Voter List Online
  2. JioFiber Annual, 6-Month Plans Now Come With Extra Validity of Up to 30 Days
  3. Apple's Upcoming Silicon-Powered iMac May Feature 'Really Big' Display: Report
  4. WhatsApp Adds Vaccines for All Sticker Pack to Encourage Users to Get COVID-19 Jabs
  5. Lenovo Legion 2 Pro With Visible Cooling Fan and Pop-Up Selfie Camera to Launch on April 8
  6. Delhi Night Curfew From 10pm to 5am: How to Get e-Pass for Travelling
  7. Nokia, Lenovo Settle Long-Standing Patent Fight, Resolve All Pending Litigation
  8. Amazon Targeted by New Small Business Coalition on Antitrust
  9. Toshiba to Weigh Buyout Offer From UK Fund, Deal Could Be Worth $20 Billion
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro Will Be on Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com