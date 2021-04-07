JioFiber annual and six-month unlimited internet plans are now being offered with extra validity. Reliance Jio is offering 30 days extra validity on JioFiber annual packages and 15 days extra on its six-month plans. The annual packages for JioFiber start at Rs. 4,788 (plus GST) with a validity of 365 days (for the Rs. 399 a month base plan), but as part of the new offer, Jio is offering an additional month of validity for users who pay for 12 months at once — a total of 395 days validity for the same amount of money. Users who purchase JioFiber six-month plans will get 15 days extra validity. The new offer is applicable on all annual and six-month plans for JioFiber users.

First spotted first by Telecom Talk, this new JioFiber offer gives users to get 13 months of high-speed internet on the purchase an annual subscription in one go.

The offer is applicable for JioFiber Rs. 399, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs 8,4999 monthly plans. All of these plans will award users with extra 30 days of validity if purchased for 12-months together. Similarly, if users purchase JioFiber semi-annual packs, i.e. plans with six months of validity, they will now be given additional 15 days— a total of 195 days validity. As of now, there are no benefits offered by Reliance Jio on quarterly or monthly JioFiber plan purchases.

JioFiber revamped its plans in August last year, offering users new options starting from Rs. 399 per month. The base plan offers unlimited upload and download speeds at 30Mbps, whereas the most premium plan priced at Rs. 8,499 per month offers 1Gbps upload and download speeds for up to 6,600GB of data and free subscription to apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot Select, and more.

