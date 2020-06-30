Jio Fiber Offering Free Two-Day Unlimited Calls and Data to Select Users

Jio Fiber users are now receiving free two day benefit offering unlimited voice and data. This plan is being randomly pushed out to users and one of our writers received the additional benefit last night on their Jio Fiber connection. This new benefit, called Unlimited 2days by Reliance Jio, gets added over and above your current plan, enabling you to two-days of unlimited data and voice. During these two days, your current plan data consumption is put on hold.

Gadgets 360 can confirm that this additional free benefit is rolling out to random Jio Fiber users. While the benefit showed up for a Silver plan subscriber in Delhi, it isn't showing up for a few other subscribers living in the same circle. This Silver plan Jio Fiber user received a text message confirming the activation of the new Unlimited 2days plan. The plan comes with a validity of two days and offers unlimited voice, unlimited data, and access to premium OTT apps for the validity period. This new two-day validity plan shows up in the MyPlans section on the subscriber's MyJio app as well.

The new free Jio Fiber Unlimited 2 days benefit pauses the use of your current billed plan for two days. It does not deduct any data consumed from your plan cap, and instead offers unlimited consumption till the validity of this new free plan lasts. Jio Fiber has made no announcement regarding this generous benefit being rolled out to users randomly.

This looks to be somewhat similar to Jio's recent push out of free 2GB high speed data to prepaid plan subscribers randomly. The high speed data has also been rolled out to select users and it comes with a validity of four days. Not all users are getting this data benefit and there's no clarity on how Jio chooses subscribers to release the freebies.

