Technology News
loading

Jio Fiber Offering Free Two-Day Unlimited Calls and Data to Select Users

Few Jio Fiber users are receiving the free benefit via text message notification.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 June 2020 13:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Fiber Offering Free Two-Day Unlimited Calls and Data to Select Users

Select Jio Fiber users also get OTT premium subscription for two days

Highlights
  • This benefit gets added alongside the existing Jio Fiber plan
  • Consumption of data in current plan gets put on hold
  • Only few Jio Fiber users are getting this free benefit

Jio Fiber users are now receiving free two day benefit offering unlimited voice and data. This plan is being randomly pushed out to users and one of our writers received the additional benefit last night on their Jio Fiber connection. This new benefit, called Unlimited 2days by Reliance Jio, gets added over and above your current plan, enabling you to two-days of unlimited data and voice. During these two days, your current plan data consumption is put on hold.

Gadgets 360 can confirm that this additional free benefit is rolling out to random Jio Fiber users. While the benefit showed up for a Silver plan subscriber in Delhi, it isn't showing up for a few other subscribers living in the same circle. This Silver plan Jio Fiber user received a text message confirming the activation of the new Unlimited 2days plan. The plan comes with a validity of two days and offers unlimited voice, unlimited data, and access to premium OTT apps for the validity period. This new two-day validity plan shows up in the MyPlans section on the subscriber's MyJio app as well.

The new free Jio Fiber Unlimited 2 days benefit pauses the use of your current billed plan for two days. It does not deduct any data consumed from your plan cap, and instead offers unlimited consumption till the validity of this new free plan lasts. Jio Fiber has made no announcement regarding this generous benefit being rolled out to users randomly.

This looks to be somewhat similar to Jio's recent push out of free 2GB high speed data to prepaid plan subscribers randomly. The high speed data has also been rolled out to select users and it comes with a validity of four days. Not all users are getting this data benefit and there's no clarity on how Jio chooses subscribers to release the freebies.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioFiber, Jio Fiber, Jio Fiber Free Benefit, Reliance Jio
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to Launch on July 22, Tipster Hints

Related Stories

Jio Fiber Offering Free Two-Day Unlimited Calls and Data to Select Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Creators in India Now Asking Users to Meet Them on Instagram
  2. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  3. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  4. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  5. Here Are the Apps You Can Use Instead of TikTok, Camscanner or UC Browser
  6. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio SoC Launched
  7. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  8. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  9. India’s Chingari App User Views, Downloads Surge After TikTok Ban
  10. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Offering Free Two-Day Unlimited Calls and Data to Select Users
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to Launch on July 22, Tipster Hints
  3. Amazon to Pay $500 Million in One-Time Bonuses to Front-Line Workers
  4. EU to Speed Up Space Ambitions, Commissioner Breton Says
  5. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Chingari App User Views Surge After TikTok Ban, Sees 10 Lakh Views in 30 Minutes
  7. OnePlus Pods Tipped to Come in Black Colour With In-Ear Design, May Launch Alongside the OnePlus Nord
  8. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. MediaTek Helio G35, Helio G25 Gaming Focused SoCs Launched for Budget Smartphones
  10. TikTok Ban: Creators Asking Users to Follow Them on Instagram, YouTube
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com