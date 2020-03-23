Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users, Double Data to Existing Users Amid COVID 19 Outbreak

Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users, Double Data to Existing Users Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The free broadband plan will only be offered in areas where Jio Fiber operates.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 March 2020 18:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users, Double Data to Existing Users Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Existing JioFiber subscribers will get double the amount of data on all plans

Highlights
  • Reliance announces basic Jio Fiber broadband connectivity for free
  • Existing Jio Fiber subscribers will get double data
  • Jio 4G data vouchers are already getting doubt data on top-up vouchers

Jio has announced that through Reliance Industries Limited's #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega initiative, it will provide basic JioFiber broadband connectivity without any service charges. It states that taking into consideration geographical feasibility, the service will be provided free of cost with a speed of 10Mbps. Additionally, the existing JioFiber subscribers will get double data for all plans. The company wants to make sure that in a crucial time like this, mobility services stay up and running at all times.

Reliance has put together this initiative to help India fight coronavirus and to make sure that services are not hampered, since the primary means of communication is the Internet right now. As part of this initiative, Reliance Jio will be giving basic JioFiber broadband connectivity at 10Mbps free of cost to anyone living in its service areas. There will be no changes to the Internet access, but the subscribers will have to pay for the router. The company states that home gateway routers will be provided with a minimum refundable deposit. For the existing JioFiber subscribers, the telecom operator will offer double the amount of data with all plans.

Recently, Jio had announced that it will offer double data on add-on vouchers for 4G data. These vouchers will also have non-Jio voice calling minutes without additional cost. The company states that essential teams to help keep these services running will be deployed on a rotational basis across the country.

Coronavirus outbreak, which started in Wuhan, has affected the entire globe and the countries are trying to control this virus from spreading any further. There have been more than 349,000 cases of coronavirus with a death toll of more than 15,300. More than 100,000 people have recovered from it as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Jio Fiber, Jio, Reliance Jio Fiber, Coronavirus
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving New Update in India With March Security Patch, Fix for UI Freezing Issues
Redmi Note 9S With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users, Double Data to Existing Users Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  2. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  3. Redmi Note 9S With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official
  4. Home Internet Suddenly Slow? Try These Steps Before Upgrading
  5. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  8. Vivo V19 May Now Launch on April 3 in India
  9. Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Spotted on TENAA With 64-Megapixel Camera, More
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Axon 11 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi Note 9S With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users, Double Data to Existing Users Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
  4. Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving New Update in India With March Security Patch, Fix for UI Freezing Issues
  5. Oppo Reno Ace 2 Alleged Case Image Surfaces Online, Shows Circular Camera Cutout
  6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Xiaomi to Donate Lakhs of N95 Masks Across Delhi, Punjab
  7. Vivo S6 5G Official Poster Reveals Oreo-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  8. Realme 3, Realme 3i Start Receiving Wi-Fi Calling Support on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  9. Apple 'Acknowledges' Personal Hotspot Issues in iOS 13, iPadOS 13
  10. Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Work From Home' Triggers Demand Jump for Chips, Laptops, Network Goods
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.