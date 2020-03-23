Jio has announced that through Reliance Industries Limited's #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega initiative, it will provide basic JioFiber broadband connectivity without any service charges. It states that taking into consideration geographical feasibility, the service will be provided free of cost with a speed of 10Mbps. Additionally, the existing JioFiber subscribers will get double data for all plans. The company wants to make sure that in a crucial time like this, mobility services stay up and running at all times.

Reliance has put together this initiative to help India fight coronavirus and to make sure that services are not hampered, since the primary means of communication is the Internet right now. As part of this initiative, Reliance Jio will be giving basic JioFiber broadband connectivity at 10Mbps free of cost to anyone living in its service areas. There will be no changes to the Internet access, but the subscribers will have to pay for the router. The company states that home gateway routers will be provided with a minimum refundable deposit. For the existing JioFiber subscribers, the telecom operator will offer double the amount of data with all plans.

Recently, Jio had announced that it will offer double data on add-on vouchers for 4G data. These vouchers will also have non-Jio voice calling minutes without additional cost. The company states that essential teams to help keep these services running will be deployed on a rotational basis across the country.

Coronavirus outbreak, which started in Wuhan, has affected the entire globe and the countries are trying to control this virus from spreading any further. There have been more than 349,000 cases of coronavirus with a death toll of more than 15,300. More than 100,000 people have recovered from it as well.