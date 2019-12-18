Technology News
Jio Fiber Brings Data Vouchers Starting at Rs. 101 to Offer Up to 2TB Additional Data

Jio Fiber has listed new data vouchers at denominations of Rs. 101, Rs. 251, Rs. 501, Rs. 2,001, and Rs. 4,001.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 13:48 IST
Jio Fiber doesn’t provide any additional validity benefits through its data vouchers

Highlights
  • Jio Fiber customers can pick a data voucher through Jio site or MyJio app
  • There isn’t option to carry forward the remaining to next billing cycle
  • Jio Fiber Rs. 101 data voucher includes 20GB data benefits

Jio Fiber data vouchers are now available starting at Rs. 101 to help subscribers increase their data allocation. The new data vouchers, which are available to Jio Fiber paid users, can be availed after signing in to the Jio website or through the MyJio app. Jio provides up to 2000GB or 2TB additional data through the data vouchers that are priced between Rs. 101 and Rs. 4,001. Unlike the existing Jio Fiber plans, the data vouchers don't carry any additional validity benefits. The new offering, however, is helpful, especially if you're about to exhaust your given data allocation.

As per the listing visible on the Jio website and MyJio app after signing in to Jio Fiber existing account, there is a total of six data vouchers that are provided under the Data Voucher section. The vouchers start at Rs. 101 that bring 20GB data quota and go up to Rs. 4,001 that include 2TB data allocation. Customers have also been provided with the Rs. 251, Rs. 501, Rs. 1,001, and Rs. 2,001 data vouchers to avail additional data benefits.

The new data vouchers provided by Jio Fiber don't make any changes to your plan validity. Similarly, you won't see any differences in terms of the download speeds of your plan.

Having said that, the addition of the data vouchers enable Jio Fiber customers to get additional data allocation -- over and above the data quota they get through their existing Jio Fiber plans.

Data Voucher Benefits
101 20GB
251 55GB
501 125GB
1001 275GB
2001 650GB
4001 2000GB

 

It is also worth pointing out that Jio Fiber doesn't provide the option to carry forward your data quota to the next billing cycle. This is unlike what you'll get on ISPs such as Spectra and You Broadband that do offer data carry forward to their customers, as noted by Telecom Talk. Jio Fiber competitor and one of the leading ISPs, Bharti Airtel, also recently removed the data rollover facility for its broadband customers.

Earlier, Jio Fiber provided a 40GB free top-up voucher to persuade new customers. The telco, however, is no longer offering any free top-up data voucher. The Reliance Jio-owned broadband service has also apparently removed the Rs. 199 prepaid plan voucher that surfaced in late November.

Jio also in November spotted discontinuing the Preview Offer for new Jio Fiber customers. This was aimed to push new customers to join the service with its paid plans.

Jio Fiber Preview Offer Reportedly No Longer Available for New Users; Many Existing Users Still Enjoying Its Benefits

Jio Fiber Brings Rs. 199 Weekly Prepaid Plan Voucher With 100Mbps Speeds, Voice Calling Benefits

Airtel Discontinues Data Rollover Facility for Broadband Customers; Mobile Postpaid Users Can Still Avail It

Comments

Further reading: Jio Fiber, Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio Fiber data vouchers
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
