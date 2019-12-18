Jio Fiber data vouchers are now available starting at Rs. 101 to help subscribers increase their data allocation. The new data vouchers, which are available to Jio Fiber paid users, can be availed after signing in to the Jio website or through the MyJio app. Jio provides up to 2000GB or 2TB additional data through the data vouchers that are priced between Rs. 101 and Rs. 4,001. Unlike the existing Jio Fiber plans, the data vouchers don't carry any additional validity benefits. The new offering, however, is helpful, especially if you're about to exhaust your given data allocation.

As per the listing visible on the Jio website and MyJio app after signing in to Jio Fiber existing account, there is a total of six data vouchers that are provided under the Data Voucher section. The vouchers start at Rs. 101 that bring 20GB data quota and go up to Rs. 4,001 that include 2TB data allocation. Customers have also been provided with the Rs. 251, Rs. 501, Rs. 1,001, and Rs. 2,001 data vouchers to avail additional data benefits.

The new data vouchers provided by Jio Fiber don't make any changes to your plan validity. Similarly, you won't see any differences in terms of the download speeds of your plan.

Having said that, the addition of the data vouchers enable Jio Fiber customers to get additional data allocation -- over and above the data quota they get through their existing Jio Fiber plans.

Data Voucher Benefits 101 20GB 251 55GB 501 125GB 1001 275GB 2001 650GB 4001 2000GB

It is also worth pointing out that Jio Fiber doesn't provide the option to carry forward your data quota to the next billing cycle. This is unlike what you'll get on ISPs such as Spectra and You Broadband that do offer data carry forward to their customers, as noted by Telecom Talk. Jio Fiber competitor and one of the leading ISPs, Bharti Airtel, also recently removed the data rollover facility for its broadband customers.

Earlier, Jio Fiber provided a 40GB free top-up voucher to persuade new customers. The telco, however, is no longer offering any free top-up data voucher. The Reliance Jio-owned broadband service has also apparently removed the Rs. 199 prepaid plan voucher that surfaced in late November.

Jio also in November spotted discontinuing the Preview Offer for new Jio Fiber customers. This was aimed to push new customers to join the service with its paid plans.

