BSNL's New Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber 100Mbps Broadband Plan Offers 33GB Daily Data, Takes on Jio Fiber

The new BSNL offering also provides unlimited voice calling facility.

Updated: 7 September 2019 15:38 IST
The new Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber broadband plan is yet to be updated on BSNL's website

Highlights
  • BSNL’s Rs. 1,999 broadband plan offers post-FUP speed of 4Mbps
  • Data speed is on the lower side compared to rivals like Jio Fiber
  • There is no word if the new plan will be available in all circles

BSNL has reportedly introduced a new Bharat Fiber broadband plan priced at Rs. 1,999 that offers 33GB of daily data. The new BSNL broadband plan is also said to offer unlimited voice calling facility via the company's landline service across the country. The state-owned telecom operator's Rs. 1,999 broadband plan is seen to provide a data speed of 100Mbps, which is on the lower side compared to competitors like Jio Fiber and Airtel V-Fiber, whose broadband plans in the same price bracket offer data speed of 250Mbps and above. The Rs. 1,999 broadband plan by BSNL brings down the speed to 4Mbps when the daily permissible data limit is reached.

The new Bharat Fiber broadband plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk, but BSNL is yet to update its catalogue of broadband plans on the official website, and a press release hasn't been shared either. As for the Rs. 1,999 broadband plan itself, the daily data limit is said to be 33GB with 100Mbps speed, and it will be downgraded to 4Mbps post FUP. Unlimited voice calling across the country is an additional perk of the Rs. 1,999 broadband plan from BSNL.

The company's Rs. 1,999 broadband plan joins other Bharat Fiber broadband bundles that offer an identical 100Mbps data speed. The Rs. 1,277 broadband plan has 750GB data allowance, while the Rs. 2,499 monthly plan offers 40GB of daily data. The Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 5,999 plans offer 55GB and 80GB daily data per day. The Rs. 9,999 broadband plan by BSNL also offers 100Mbps internet speed with a daily data cap of 120GB, but it ups the post-FUP speed to 8Mbps.

The freshly announced Rs. 1,299 Jio Fiber Gold plan has a data allowance of 500GB (250GB extra), but ups the download speed 2.5x times to 250Mbps compared to BSNL Bharat Fiber's pricier Rs. 1,999 plan. The Rs. 2,499 Diamond Jio Fiber plan offers 1,250GB data (250GB extra) with a much higher speed of 500Mbps, and also bundles services such as VR-experience support, and premium content offerings like Jio First Day First Show movies, special sports content, and more.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Bharat Fiber, BSNL Rs. 1, 999 Broadband Plan, Jio Fiber, Jio
