Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: All Details

The free Amazon Prime subscription benefit is limited Jio Fiber Gold and above plans.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 June 2020 16:33 IST


Jio Fiber Gold plan is priced at Rs. 1,299 per month

Highlights
  • Annual subscription fee for Amazon Prime is Rs. 999
  • Select Jio Fiber plans get this subscription for free
  • Silver and Bronze plan customers are not eligible for this benefit

Jio Fiber subscribers will now get free one-year Amazon Prime subscription, in addition to all of the other benefits. The annual subscription fee for Amazon Prime is Rs. 999, but Jio Fiber customers on Gold and above broadband plans will get access to all Amazon Prime benefits for no extra cost. Prime Video that is a key part of Prime benefits alongside Prime Music, is already available as an app on Jio set-top box. Its content catalogue includes originals like Four More Shots Please!, Paatal Lok, The Family Man, Mirzapur, The Boys, among others.

Existing Jio Fiber subscribers can activate the annual Amazon Prime subscription by signing into their Amazon account or create a new Amazon account through their Jio Set-top box. They could also activate it by logging in using the MyJio app or Jio.com. Only Jio Fiber Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans get this year-long free subscription benefit. Jio Fiber Silver and Jio Fiber Bronze plans subscribers are not eligible for this offer and they will need to recharge with Jio Fiber Gold to avail the free subscription.

Jio Fiber Gold is priced at Rs. 1,299 per month and it currently offers a total of 1,250GB of data per month, thanks to the lockdown double data benefits. If the annual subscription of the plan is availed, then the data benefits go up to 1,750GB. Similarly, the Jio Fiber Diamond plan is priced at Rs. 2,499 per month, the Jio Fiber Platinum plan is priced at Rs. 3,999 per month, and the Jio Fiber Titanium plan is priced at Rs. 8,499 per month. All of these plans offer up to 15,000GB worth of monthly data benefits, given the annual subscription clause is met with. The Platinum and Titanium plans offer up to 1Gbps network speed. All Jio Fiber plans offer free voice calling to anywhere in India as well.

Rival Airtel also offers annual Amazon Prime subscription with most of its broadband plans. All plans priced above Rs. 999 come with free annual Amazon Prime subscription. The most expensive plan, priced at Rs. 3,999 per month, offers unlimited Internet, up to 1Gbps speed, unlimited local and STD calls, annual Amazon Prime subscription, and free Zee5 Premium subscription as well.

“Our partnership with Amazon Prime Video opens up a new world of entertainment for Jio Fiber customers, Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy, Jio, said in a statement. “Jio continues to provide an enriched experience to its customers and this tie-up enable Jio Fiber users avail one year of Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost.”

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Jio Fiber, JioFiber, Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video, Reliance Jio
