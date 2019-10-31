Countering Jio Fiber, Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced its new broadband plans under the 'Airtel Xstreme Fibre' brand. The new plans, which start at Rs. 799 and go up to Rs. 3,999, are available with up to 1Gbps speed and bundled benefits such as three months of Netflix subscription, 12 months of Amazon Prime membership, and access to premium Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content. Customers have also provided with the option to upgrade to unlimited data bundling at high speed by separately paying Rs. 299 a month.

The list of new Airtel Xstream Fibre monthly plans begins with the Rs. 799 Basic broadband plan that offers up to 100Mbps speed along with data allowance of 150GB and unlimited access to Xstream content. There is also the Rs. 999 Entertainment broadband plan with up to 200Mbps speed along with 300GB data allowance. The plan also includes three months of Netflix subscription, 12 months of Amazon Prime membership, and access to Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content.

Airtel also has the Rs. 1,499 Premium broadband plan in its updated portfolio that brings up to 300Mbps data speed along with 500GB monthly quota. Just like the Rs. 999 broadband plan, the Rs. 1,499 plan also offers access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream.

The Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499 Airtel broadband plans come with an option to upgrade their data allowance to unlimited by paying a separate monthly charge of Rs. 299.

For extensive data users, Airtel has the Rs. 3,999 VIP broadband plan that offers 1Gbps data speed. The plan also comes bundled with identical Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream benefits that are available on the Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,499 plans.

Plan Name Monthly Rental Speed (Up to) Data Allowance Additional Benefits Upgrade to Unlimited Data Basic 799 100Mbps 150GB Unlimited Airtel Xstream content Rs. 299 Entertainment 999 200Mbps 300GB 3 months Netflix, 12 months Amazon Prime subscription, Unlimited Zee5, Airtel Xstream content Rs. 299 Premium 1499 300Mbps 500GB 3 months Netflix, 12 months Amazon Prime subscription, Unlimited Zee5, Airtel Xstream content Rs. 299 VIP 3999 1Gbps Unlimited 3 months Netflix, 12 months Amazon Prime subscription, Unlimited Zee5, Airtel Xstream content NA

Gadgets 360 can confirm that Airtel has launched the new broadband portfolio under its nation-wide rollout plan. This means that the plans are available irrespective of a particular telecom circle. Some bundled benefits may be different in some circles, through.

The new move comes just after Gadgets 360 reported the discontinuation of the data rollover facility for existing Airtel broadband customers. The New Delhi-based operator is attempting to counter Reliance Jio's Jio Fiber that offers broadband plans at as low as Rs. 699 per month. The base Jio Fiber plan comes with 100Mbps data speed along with unlimited data with an FUP of 100GB (50GB additional as an introductory offer), voice calling, TV video calling, cloud gaming, home network, and Norton device security for up to five devices.

Airtel earlier had its broadband plans starting at Rs. 699 a month but up to 40Mbps speed and data allowance of 150GB. Moreover, there won't be any changes for the customers using existing Airtel broadband plans.