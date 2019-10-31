Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Revises Broadband Plans, Offers Ability to Avail Unlimited Data at Rs. 299 a Month

Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Revises Broadband Plans, Offers Ability to Avail Unlimited Data at Rs. 299 a Month

Airtel has four broadband plans in its new portfolio that offer as much as 1Gbps data speed.

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 17:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Revises Broadband Plans, Offers Ability to Avail Unlimited Data at Rs. 299 a Month

Airtel is offering bundled benefits with its new broadband plans to convince customers

Highlights
  • Rs. 799 Airtel broadband plan includes data allowance of 150GB
  • There is Rs. 1,499 broadband plan with 300Mbps data speed
  • Airtel has bundled Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 content access

Countering Jio Fiber, Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced its new broadband plans under the 'Airtel Xstreme Fibre' brand. The new plans, which start at Rs. 799 and go up to Rs. 3,999, are available with up to 1Gbps speed and bundled benefits such as three months of Netflix subscription, 12 months of Amazon Prime membership, and access to premium Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content. Customers have also provided with the option to upgrade to unlimited data bundling at high speed by separately paying Rs. 299 a month.

The list of new Airtel Xstream Fibre monthly plans begins with the Rs. 799 Basic broadband plan that offers up to 100Mbps speed along with data allowance of 150GB and unlimited access to Xstream content. There is also the Rs. 999 Entertainment broadband plan with up to 200Mbps speed along with 300GB data allowance. The plan also includes three months of Netflix subscription, 12 months of Amazon Prime membership, and access to Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content.

Airtel also has the Rs. 1,499 Premium broadband plan in its updated portfolio that brings up to 300Mbps data speed along with 500GB monthly quota. Just like the Rs. 999 broadband plan, the Rs. 1,499 plan also offers access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream.

The Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499 Airtel broadband plans come with an option to upgrade their data allowance to unlimited by paying a separate monthly charge of Rs. 299.

For extensive data users, Airtel has the Rs. 3,999 VIP broadband plan that offers 1Gbps data speed. The plan also comes bundled with identical Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream benefits that are available on the Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,499 plans.

Plan Name Monthly Rental Speed (Up to) Data Allowance Additional Benefits Upgrade to Unlimited Data
Basic 799 100Mbps 150GB Unlimited Airtel Xstream content Rs. 299
Entertainment 999 200Mbps 300GB 3 months Netflix, 12 months Amazon Prime subscription, Unlimited Zee5, Airtel Xstream content Rs. 299
Premium 1499 300Mbps 500GB 3 months Netflix, 12 months Amazon Prime subscription, Unlimited Zee5, Airtel Xstream content Rs. 299
VIP 3999 1Gbps Unlimited 3 months Netflix, 12 months Amazon Prime subscription, Unlimited Zee5, Airtel Xstream content NA

 

Gadgets 360 can confirm that Airtel has launched the new broadband portfolio under its nation-wide rollout plan. This means that the plans are available irrespective of a particular telecom circle. Some bundled benefits may be different in some circles, through.

The new move comes just after Gadgets 360 reported the discontinuation of the data rollover facility for existing Airtel broadband customers. The New Delhi-based operator is attempting to counter Reliance Jio's Jio Fiber that offers broadband plans at as low as Rs. 699 per month. The base Jio Fiber plan comes with 100Mbps data speed along with unlimited data with an FUP of 100GB (50GB additional as an introductory offer), voice calling, TV video calling, cloud gaming, home network, and Norton device security for up to five devices.

Airtel earlier had its broadband plans starting at Rs. 699 a month but up to 40Mbps speed and data allowance of 150GB. Moreover, there won't be any changes for the customers using existing Airtel broadband plans.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel, Airtel Xstream Fibre, Airtel broadband
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp Hack: What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians?
Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery With 30W Fast Charging
Honor Smartphones
Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Revises Broadband Plans, Offers Ability to Avail Unlimited Data at Rs. 299 a Month
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  2. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  3. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  4. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  5. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, and More
  6. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  7. Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Tipping Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Xiaomi Teasers Reveal Mi TV Series 5, Mi Watch Features and Specifications
  10. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. AirPods Pro Teardown Shows How 'Impractical' They Are to Repair: iFixit
  2. WhatsApp Hack: Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Company to Explain Breach That Targeted Indians
  3. RBI Asks Indian Banks to Probe Alleged Data Leak of 1.3 Million Cards
  4. China Rolls Out 5G Services in Major Cities in Race to Narrow Tech Gap With the US
  5. Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera Launched in India at Rs. 13,799
  6. Nintendo Sold 1.95 Million Switch Lite Units Since Launch
  7. Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging
  8. Spotify Launches Dedicated, Standalone Music App for Kids
  9. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery With 30W Fast Charging
  10. Google Pixel 4's Screen Attention Feature Not Coming to Older Pixel Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.