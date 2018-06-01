Vodafone on Friday announced a new Rs. 9 pack for its prepaid subscribers that offers unlimited voice calls, SMS messages, and 100MB of data for one day, the telecom operator's latest move to retain customers in the face of Reliance Jio's rising dominance in India. The new pack is specifically designed for Vodafone subscribers in UP East and is aimed to take on Airtel's Rs. 9 pack that offers similar benefits. It is also competing against the Rs. 19 pack launched by Reliance Jio that has unlimited voice call benefits alongside 150MB of data and free SMS messages.

With the Rs. 9 pack, Vodafone subscribers in UP East can avail unlimited local and STD voice calls as well as 100 SMS messages and 100MB of mobile data. The pack offers the bundled benefits until midnight of the day subscribers recharge their accounts. Subscribers in the eligible circle can recharge conveniently using the My Vodafone app or by visiting a nearby recharge store.

"As the network of choice, we want our customers to get the value for money at a price point that fits their budget. Hence, Vodafone Rs 9 pack allows our customers to make unlimited calls, send 100 SMS, and enjoy 100 MB of mobile internet surfing, for one day," said Nipun Sharma, Business Head - UP East, Vodafone India, in a statement while announcing the new launch.

Unlike the latest Rs. 9 Vodafone pack that is limited to the UP East, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS messages, and 100MB of data for a day on a pan-India basis. Jio also has its Rs. 19 daily pack with unlimited voice calls, 20 SMS messages, and 150MB of data.