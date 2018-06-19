In an effort to take on the long-term prepaid packs from Jio and Airtel that offer high daily limits of data with extended validity, Vodafone has rolled out two new packs priced at Rs. 511 and Rs. 569. The Rs. 511 prepaid pack offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day with a validity of 84 days. Total data benefits are summed at 168GB with a per GB cost of around Rs. 3. The second pack, priced at Rs. 569, offers unlimited voice calls, the same SMS benefits, and 3GB 3G/ 4G data per day. This pack has a total of 252GB with a per GB cost of just about Rs. 2.26.

In comparison, Reliance Jio has a prepaid pack priced at Rs. 448 that offers benefits such as 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps. Validity is 84 days and per GB cost is around Rs. 2.66. However, there is no pack to compete with Vodafone's Rs 569 pack. In the 3GB data per day offerings, Jio only has one priced at Rs. 299 with a validity of 28 days.

On the other hand, Gurugram-based telecom operator Airtel has a Rs. 499 prepaid pack that offers 2GB 3G/ 4G data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, unlimited voice calls, with a validity of 82 days. Airtel currently, however, does not have any packs in its prepaid basket that offer subscribers 3GB data per day.

Earlier this month, Vodafone announced that its SuperPlans prepaid subscribers will get free access to the Vodafone Play live streaming app. Prepaid packs between Rs. 179 and Rs. 799 will be eligible for the benefits.