Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone's New Rs. 511, Rs. 569 Prepaid Packs Offer Up to 3GB Data Per Day to Rival Jio

 
, 19 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone's New Rs. 511, Rs. 569 Prepaid Packs Offer Up to 3GB Data Per Day to Rival Jio

Highlights

  • The Rs. 511 prepaid pack offers 2GB data per day
  • Subscribers can get 3GB data per day with the Rs. 569 pack
  • Both are valid for a period of 84 days

In an effort to take on the long-term prepaid packs from Jio and Airtel that offer high daily limits of data with extended validity, Vodafone has rolled out two new packs priced at Rs. 511 and Rs. 569. The Rs. 511 prepaid pack offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day with a validity of 84 days. Total data benefits are summed at 168GB with a per GB cost of around Rs. 3. The second pack, priced at Rs. 569, offers unlimited voice calls, the same SMS benefits, and 3GB 3G/ 4G data per day. This pack has a total of 252GB with a per GB cost of just about Rs. 2.26.

vodafone 511 inline Vodafone

In comparison, Reliance Jio has a prepaid pack priced at Rs. 448 that offers benefits such as 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps. Validity is 84 days and per GB cost is around Rs. 2.66. However, there is no pack to compete with Vodafone's Rs 569 pack. In the 3GB data per day offerings, Jio only has one priced at Rs. 299 with a validity of 28 days.

vodafone 569 inline Vodafone

On the other hand, Gurugram-based telecom operator Airtel has a Rs. 499 prepaid pack that offers 2GB 3G/ 4G data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, unlimited voice calls, with a validity of 82 days. Airtel currently, however, does not have any packs in its prepaid basket that offer subscribers 3GB data per day.

Earlier this month, Vodafone announced that its SuperPlans prepaid subscribers will get free access to the Vodafone Play live streaming app. Prepaid packs between Rs. 179 and Rs. 799 will be eligible for the benefits.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone
Amazon to Add Over 1,000 Jobs in Ireland in Country's Biggest Staff Boost This Year
Pokemon Go Brings Trading, Friends, and Gifts
Touch Screen Laptops
Vodafone's New Rs. 511, Rs. 569 Prepaid Packs Offer Up to 3GB Data Per Day to Rival Jio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Phone Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  2. Airtel Launches Rs. 597 Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
  3. Nokia X6 Global Variants, Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted in Bluetooth Certification
  4. Oppo Find X Set to Launch Today, Expected to Offer 5x Optical Zoom & More
  5. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  6. iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus Now Offered With Zero Down Payment EMIs in India
  7. Redmi 6 Launch, MIUI 10, Jio's Latest Offer, and More News This Week
  8. Vodafone's New Prepaid Packs Offer Up to 3GB Data Per Day to Rival Jio
  9. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass May Be Tencent's Answer to Fortnite Battle Pass
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.