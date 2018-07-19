Vodafone has reportedly refreshed the base offering in its unlimited prepaid recharge basket to now offer double the data in an effort that gives its customers greater data benefits than Jio. The Vodafone Rs. 199 recharge is now said to come with benefits of up to 2.8GB 3G/ 4G data per day with the same validity of 28 days. This gives users a combined data limit of 78.4GB for the entire period. Jio Rs. 198 recharge, on the other hand, provides users with 2GB data per day for 28 days. The Rs. 199 Vodafone recharge is also said to come with unlimited voice calls with daily and weekly FUP limits, but no SMS benefits.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, Vodafone has refreshed its Rs. 199 prepaid pack to now offer 2.8GB data per day. Previously, the same pack offered 1.4GB of data on a daily basis. However the pack is available only for a few select users currently. Add to that, it will only be applicable in circles where Vodafone has 4G operations in; the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and the Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh circles will thus not be eligible.

Talking about the unlimited calling benefits on the revised Rs. 199 plan, there is a daily fair usage policy of 250 minutes and a weekly limit of 1,000 minutes. Effectively, this pack brings down the per GB cost to just about Rs. 2.54.

The Rs. 199 Vodafone pack now betters Jio's Rs. 198 prepaid pack that currently offers 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Jio offering also comes with complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps that include the likes of Jio TV, Jio News, Jio Cinema, and others.

In other Vodafone news, the telco is heating up the battle in the premium postpaid segment. Vodafone Red postpaid plans were refreshed in June to now offer maximum benefits along with access to services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Some of the Vodafone Red plans even come with bundled ISD benefits.