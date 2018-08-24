Vodafone has now reportedly introduced a new plan to take on competition from the fast-growing Reliance Jio and Airtel. The new Vodafone Rs. 159 recharge that offers unlimited voice calling benefits and large amounts of data. The Rs. 159 plan looks to compete with Airtel and Jio's existing Rs. 149 plans in India. The new Vodafone India plan is seen to offer 28GB of 3G or 4G data, and unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone has introduced this new Rs. 159 recharge across all 4G circles in India, and has made it available openly, reports Telecom Talk. The report states that this plan is not limited to select users, but is available in an open market model. However, we checked both the website and the app, and this plan doesn't reflect in any of the circles across the country yet, including Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Chennai, or the Andhra circles. The report states that Vodafone Rs. 159 recharge offers 28GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of a month. The unlimited voice calling FUP is at 250 minutes per day, 1,000 minutes per week and 100 unique numbers for the entire validity period. The 28GB data benefit for 28 days amounts to 1GB per day. The report also states that Vodafone is offering different SMS benefits in different circles - in some it offers 100 SMS per day, in some it offers 100 SMS for the plan, and some it doesn't provide any benefits at all.

To recall, the Reliance Jio Rs. 149 plan offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP, 100 SMS per day, 1GB of 4G data per day for validity of 28 days. It also offers all of Jio's entertainment apps and services for free. Airtel's Rs. 149 plan offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. This plan is live only for select users in all circles, and not in an open-market way like the Vodafone's new plan.