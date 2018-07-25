NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Refreshes Its Rs. 47 Recharge to Take on Jio, Airtel

, 25 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Refreshes Its Rs. 47 Recharge to Take on Jio, Airtel

Highlights

  • The pack offers 125 minutes of local and STD calling
  • It also comes with 50 local and national SMS messages
  • The pack varies from circle to circle in India

Vodafone has refreshed its entry-level prepaid pack priced at just Rs. 47. This pack now offers users with 7,500 seconds or 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling, 50 local and national SMS messages, and 500MB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 28 days. However, the same pack is available in certain telecom circles such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh with a tariff of Rs. 48. Also, the Rs. 47 pack offers up to 1GB of 3G/ 4G data in the Bihar and Jharkhand circle. Notably, the pack comes with 150 minutes worth of talktime in circles including Chennai, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Prior to this refresh, Vodafone's Rs. 47 prepaid pack offered 1GB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of one day. This pack had no calling or SMS benefits. With the refresh, Vodafone aims to reach customers that want a decent mix of benefits at the same affordable pricing. Comparatively, Reliance Jio has a Rs. 49 prepaid pack that offers 1GB of 4G data, truly unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS messages, and complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps. However, this pack is restricted only to the Jio Phone range of smart feature phones.

Interestingly, Airtel has a plan that matches the one from Vodafone. This prepaid pack, also priced at Rs. 47, gives users 150 minutes of local, STD, and national roaming calls, 50 local + STD SMS messages, and 500MB of 3G/ 4G data.

Earlier this month, Vodafone had refreshed yet another prepaid pack for select users - this time the one priced at Rs. 458. As per a report, the pack now offers 2.8GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, compared to 1.4GB GB previously. It also comes with free local, STD, roaming calling, and 100 free SMS messages per day.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone
Huawei Drives Android Growth Globally, Apple Accounts for 1 of 5 Smartphones Sold in US: Kantar
Vivo Nex
Vodafone Refreshes Its Rs. 47 Recharge to Take on Jio, Airtel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. When and Where to Watch the Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here's Everything New and Different
  3. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  4. Xiaomi Will Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  5. BSNL's New Rs. 171 Recharge Offers 2GB Data per Day to Rival Jio
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 Set to Launch in India on August 8, Xiaomi Confirms
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Leaked in Fresh Renders Ahead of Launch
  10. PUBG Mobile War Mode Now Available With 0.7.0 Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.