Vodafone has revamped its Red postpaid plans to offer unlimited calls and more data to users in a bid to counter Reliance Jio. Additionally, the telecom operator is also offering Amazon Prime membership with all the Vodafone Red postpaid plans, and some plans also have free Netflix subscription. Notably, all the revamped plans are available for Vodafone's existing Red postpaid subscribers. The telco has also rolled out additional benefits such as Bill Guarantee for free of cost, Vodafone Play, Mobile Shield, and Red Hot Deals. The price of Vodafone Red plans range from Rs. 399 to Rs. 2,999.

All the Vodafone Red postpaid plans have been listed on the company site. First up, is the entry-level plan worth Rs. 399. This Vodafone Red plan now offers 40GB of data with data rollover up to 200GB. It comes with unlimited calls (local and STD), and free national roaming. Vodafone says there are additional benefits worth Rs. 1,498. If you go for the Rs. 399 pack, you will get Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs. 499 for 1 year, Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs. 999 for 1 year, and additional coupons worth Rs. 399. Users will also be eligible for Vodafone's Bill Guarantee feature.

Vodafone has also revised its Rs. 499 plan. It now offers 75GB of data with up to 200GB data rollover. The calling benefits are the same as the other plans. In terms of additional benefits, users get Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs. 499 for 1 year, Amazon Prime subscription for 1 year, device protection worth Rs. 3,000, and coupons worth Rs. 499. Vodafone claims the total savings under this plan is Rs. 4,498.

Under the Rs. 1,299 Vodafone Red plan, the telco is offering 100GB of data with up to 500GB data rollover. Users will get unlimited local and STD calls, free national roaming. Additionally, subscribers will also get 100 ISD minutes (applicable for the US, Canada, China, Hongkong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand). Subscribers will be provided with Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime subscriptions for 1 year, device protection worth Rs. 3,000, coupons worth Rs. 1,299. This plan also gives Netflix subscription worth Rs. 1,000 for two months. Vodafone claims the total savings under this plan is Rs. 5,498.

The Rs. 1,999 Vodafone Red plan offers 200GB of data with up to 500GB data rollover. The calling benefits are identical to the previous plan, but subscribers will get 200 ISD minutes. Subscribers will also receive Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs. 1,500, along with Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play, and other additional benefits worth Rs. 5,998.

Finally, coming to the Rs. 2,999 plan, Vodafone Red subscribers will receive 300GB of data along with 500GB of data rollover option. They can also avail 200 minutes of ISD calling and unlimited national calling. Under the plan, Vodafone is providing 1 year of free Netflix subscription worth Rs. 6,000 to its subscribers, along with Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play, and other additional benefits worth Rs. 10,498