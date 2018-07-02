Vodafone has upgraded its Red postpaid plans with Lowest Bill Guarantee and Red Together features to take on Reliance Jio. The latest development comes days after the telco updated the Vodafone Red postpaid plans and brought Amazon Prime subscription for all Vodafone Red subscribers. The list of plans updated last week includes the Rs. 399 Red Entertainment, Rs. 499 Red Entertainment+, Rs. 1,299 Red International+, Rs. 1999 Red Signature, and Rs. 2,999 Red Signature+. Now, Vodafone has also brought Rs. 999 Red International plan that includes Red Hot deal coupons worth Rs. 999, Vodafone Play access for a year, and Netflix subscription for two months.

The new Rs. 999 Vodafone plan also includes 50 ISD minutes and Mobile Shield subscription. These bundled ISD minutes can be used for calls made to the US, Canada, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. The plan also includes Red Hot Deal coupons worth Rs. 999, Vodafone Play subscription, and two months of Netflix subscription.

For all Vodafone Red users, the operator has also brought its plan-wide Lowest Bill Guarantee feature that is touted to automatically offer subscribers with the lowest possible bill by billing them on the best-suited plan within the Red postpaid portfolio on the basis of their monthly usage. This means if a subscriber exceeds the data limit or the given ISD minutes in a particular plan, the operator will automatically switch the plan to the next available plan to help the subscriber receive appropriate limits at lower monthly charges.

Vodafone says that the Bill Guarantee feature checks the usage of subscribers after the bill generation every month and compares the bill against the available Red plans. If the feature finds a lower bill on any other plan, it credits back the difference as savings in the next bill even without letting subscribers manually switch to a new plan, the operator described in a detailed note.

Apart from the Lowest Bill Guarantee, Vodafone Red plans now come with Red Together feature that is designed to let subscribers receive up to 20 percent savings on total rentals by collaborating the bills of their friends and family members under one single bill. For subscribers opting Vodafone Red International, Red International+, Red Signature, and Red Signature+ plans, the operator is additionally giving a Netflix subscription for up to 12 months.

Subscribers choosing Vodafone Red Entertainment+ and above plans are entitled to receive a Complimentary Mobile Insurance that is claimed to provide support for their smartphones in case of any physical or liquid damages, virus, and malware. The Complimentary Mobile Insurance also brings an extended warranty, and it exists even if the subscriber switches to a new handset.

All Red postpaid subscribers receive 12 months of Vodafone Play free-to-watch unlimited Live TV, latest movies, and TV shows. Subscribers opting for the Red International, Red International+, Red Signature, and Red Signature+ plans will receive a subscription of Netflix for up to 12 months. Besides, there international roaming with unlimited free calls and data in 20 countries at a cost of Rs. 180 per day as an add-on pack.

"Vodafone India is excited to introduce the latest Vodafone Red postpaid plans for our consumers, catering to their entertainment, travel and smartphone-related needs," said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, in a press statement. "Differentiated offerings like complimentary mobile insurance, lowest bill guarantee reflect Vodafone's customer-first philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of every proposition."