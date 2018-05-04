Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs. 349 Recharge With 3GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity

, 04 May 2018
Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs. 349 Recharge With 3GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity

The validity of the new Vodafone recharge pack to take on Jio is 28 days

Highlights

  • Rs. 349 plan offers a total of 84GB of 3G/ 4G data
  • Airtel also offers similar benefits for Rs. 349
  • The nearest offer from Jio is worth Rs. 299

Jio continues to direct the market trends even though it entered over a year and a half ago. Incumbents such as Airtel and Vodafone, however, have not given in to the low-cost recharges offered by Jio, and is fighting the latest entrant tooth and nail. The latest in this is the Vodafone Rs. 349 recharge, which offers 3GB data per day and competes with the Jio Rs. 299 pack. Interestingly, the new Vodafone recharge comes soon after the launch of its Rs. 569 prepaid pack, which also offers 3GB of data in a day. However, the Rs. 569 pack offers validity of 84 days, while the Rs. 349 recharge remains valid for 28 days. 

Under the Rs. 349 plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India, 100 SMS messages per day alongside the 3GB 3G/ 4G daily data. The new plan is essentially a revamped version of the Rs. 348 plan with 500MB more data per day. Earlier, Vodafone used to offer a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs. 348 to offer 2.5GB data per day. Local, STD, and roaming calls were also unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan and it came with a validity of 28 days.

When it comes to offers close to Vodafone's Rs. 349 plan, rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel also offer 3GB data per day prepaid recharge plans. Under a Rs. 349 plan, Airtel offers 3GB data per day, unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. This plan also comes with a validity of 28 days.

However, Reliance Jio is offering similar benefits with its cheaper Rs. 299 plan. Under the Rs. 299 plan, Jio offers 3GB 4G data per day for 28 days. Jio's plan also comes with 100 SMS messages per day and offers unlimited local and national calls. As usual,Jio users also get access to the telco's bouquet of services that include JioMusic, JioMovies, JioTV, and others.

To recall, the recently launched Vodafone's Rs. 569 recharge pack, is a unique offer from the company. It offers 3GB of daily data for a validity period of 84 days. Alongside the offer, Vodafone had also rolled out a Rs. 511 recharge pack that offers 2GB of daily data for 84 days.

