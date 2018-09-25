Taking on Jio and Airtel in the competitive Indian telecom scene, Vodafone Idea has announced new combo prepaid packs in its lineup. Last month, Vodafone and Idea Cellular had announced the completion of the merger of their India operations, a move mean to combat rival Jio that had caused a widespread disruption in the domestic telecom industry. The six new recharge packs released by Vodafone Idea are available to Idea Cellular and Vodafone subscribers in select regions across India. The new plans offer voice calling benefits, data, and more. Notably, the price of the 'Active Recharge' combo packs starts at Rs. 25.

The new recharge packs from Vodafone Idea range from Rs. 25 to Rs. 245. They come with a validity period ranging from 28 days to 84 days. As mentioned, the plans are available to Idea Cellular customers in UP (West), Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. Notably, the new recharge packs can also be availed by Vodafone subscribers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu regions. The new 'Active Recharges' are aimed at subscribers who do not prefer 'Unlimited' packs.

The Vodafone Idea combo recharge packs start at a plan worth Rs. 25. It offers a talk-time worth Rs. 18 and 10MB of data for a validity period of 28 days. The second plan is priced at Rs. 35 and it provides a talk-time worth Rs. 26 and 100MB of data for 28 days. The local, STD and landline call rates for UP (West) and Punjab is 1 paisa per second and for Tamil Nadu, it is 60 paise per minute. Meanwhile, the Rs. 65 offer comes with talk-time of Rs. 65 and 200MB data for a validity period of 28 days. The local, STD, and landline call rates for UP (West) and Punjab is 1 paisa per second and for Tamil Nadu region, it is 60 paise per minute.

Coming to the Rs. 95 plan by Vodafone-Idea, the new plan offers talk-time worth Rs. 95 and 500MB mobile data for 28 days validity. The local, STD, and landline call rates for Tamil Nadu and Punjab is 30 paise per minute. For UP (West) region it costs 1 paisa per 2 seconds. The Rs. 145 pack, on the other hand, offers Rs. 145 worth of talk-time along with 1GB data for 42 days. Under this plan, the local, STD and landline call rates for Tamil Nadu and Punjab is 30 paise per minute while for UP (West) it is 1 paisa per 2 seconds. Finally, the Rs. 245 plan provides Rs. 245 worth of talk-time and 2GB data for a validity period of 84 days. The local, STD, and landline call rates for Tamil Nadu and Punjab is 30 paise per minute and for UP (West) it is 1 paisa per 2 seconds.

Commenting on the launch of new packs, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone-Idea said, "Over the last two years, many customers have shifted to Unlimited products that are designed to give all-in-one offerings. For mobile users who prefer to recharge with small denomination packs but do not get both voice & data benefits on a single recharge, we now have Active Recharges that have been designed keeping in mind customers' need for convenience, affordability and simplicity. These low priced combo products give customers a bit of everything - Talk-time, rate-cutter tariff and data."