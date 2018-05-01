Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Rs. 511, Rs. 569 Packs With Up to 3GB Daily Data for 84 Days Launched to Take on Jio

Vodafone Rs. 511, Rs. 569 Packs With Up to 3GB Daily Data for 84 Days Launched to Take on Jio

 
, 01 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Rs. 511, Rs. 569 Packs With Up to 3GB Daily Data for 84 Days Launched to Take on Jio

Highlights

  • Vodafone's Rs 511 plan offers 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day
  • Rs 569 plan comes with a total of 252GB of 3G/ 4G data
  • Offers are currently available in select circles

Vodafone has launched two new recharge packs worth Rs. 511 and Rs. 569 for its subscribers in various circles in an effort to take on the rivals Reliance Jio and Airtel. Under the latest offer, Vodafone is offering up to 3GB of data per day to prepaid users. The key highlight of these plans is the validity them come with. Both the packs are valid for 84 days, but they are currently available only in some circles.

Under the Rs. 511 prepaid pack, Vodafone is offering unlimited local and STD voice calls including roaming, 100 SMS messages per day, and 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day. The telco is essentially offering 168GB of data for Rs. 511, as it comes with a validity of 84 days. Coming to the Rs. 569 plan, Vodafone is offering the same voice calling and SMS benefits, but with more data. Under the plan, prepaid subscribers get 3GB of 3G/ 4G data per day. It translates to 252GB of data during the validity period of 84 days.

vodafone 511 Vodafone Vodafone 569 Vodafone 511 Vodafone Prepaid Vodafone Recharge Packs Prepaid Plans Telecom India Best Prepaid Plans

It is worth noting that both the Rs. 511 and Rs. 569 plans are available in select circles such as Maharashtra and Goa (excluding Mumbai), Gujarat, and Kerala. It remains to be seen if Vodafone will roll out the plans across India.

vodafone 569 Vodafone Vodafone 569 Vodafone 511 Vodafone Prepaid Vodafone Recharge Packs Prepaid Plans Telecom India Best Prepaid Plans

When it comes to offers close to offers close to Vodafone's Rs. 511 plan, Jio is offering the same voice calling and data benefits in a prepaid plan worth Rs. 448. The Jio plan also comes with a validity period of 84 days. Also, Airtel recently launched a Rs. 499 plan that offers 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day alongside the same voice calling and SMS benefits, for a validity period of 82 days.

Coming to the Airtel Rs. 569 recharge pack, it appears to be a unique offer from the company. No other telco is offering 3GB of daily data for a validity period of 84 days. Jio has a Rs 299 plan that comes with 3GB of daily data, but it is valid only for 28 days. Meanwhile, Airtel does not seem to have any offer close to what Vodafone is offering in this plan.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone 569, Vodafone 511, Vodafone Prepaid, Vodafone Recharge Packs, Prepaid Plans, Telecom, India, Best Prepaid Plans
Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ With Infinity Displays Go Official; Pricing Leaked
Qualcomm's Patent Deals Aim to Ease Apple, Regulator Tensions, Exec Says
Best AC deals
Vodafone Rs. 511, Rs. 569 Packs With Up to 3GB Daily Data for 84 Days Launched to Take on Jio
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Price in India Leaked, Expected to Start at Rs. 36,999
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM Variant Gets a Price Hike in India
  3. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Go on Sale in India
  4. WhatsApp Founder Jan Koum Said to Leave After Broad Clashes With Facebook
  5. WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum to Leave Facebook Amid Privacy Flap
  6. Microsoft Office 2019 Preview Released for Windows 10
  7. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Go Official With Infinity Displays
  8. Vodafone Rs. 511, Rs. 569 Packs Offer Up to 3GB Daily Data for 84 Days
  9. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-Inch Youth Edition Model Launched
  10. Honor 7X Android 8.0 Oreo Update to Start Rolling Out Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.