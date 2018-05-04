Vodafone has launched a new recharge pack worth Rs. 349 for its subscribers in an effort to take on rivals Jio and Airtel. Under the latest offer, Vodafone is offering 3GB of data per day to prepaid users. Recently, the telecom service provider had unveiled a recharge pack worth Rs. 569 that offered 3GB daily data as well. However, the key difference in these plans is the validity that they come with. While the Rs. 569 plan is valid for 84 days, the new Rs. 349 offer comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Under the Rs. 349 plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India, 100 SMS messages per day alongside the 3GB 3G/ 4G daily data. The new plan is essentially a revamped version of the Rs. 348 plan with 500MB more data per day. Earlier, Vodafone used to offer a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs. 348 to offer 2.5GB data per day. Local, STD, and roaming calls were also unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan and it came with a validity of 28 days.

When it comes to offers close to Vodafone's Rs. 349 plan, rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel also offer 3GB data per day prepaid recharge plans. Under a Rs. 349 plan, Airtel offers 3GB data per day, unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. This plan also comes with a validity of 28 days.

However, Reliance Jio is offering similar benefits with its cheaper Rs. 299 plan. Under the Rs. 299 plan, Jio offers 3GB 4G data per day for 28 days. Jio's plan also comes with 100 SMS messages per day and offers unlimited local and national calls. As usual,Jio users also get access to the telco's bouquet of services that include JioMusic, JioMovies, JioTV, and others.

To recall, the recently launched Vodafone's Rs. 569 recharge pack, is a unique offer from the company. It offers 3GB of daily data for a validity period of 84 days. Alongside the offer, Vodafone had also rolled out a Rs. 511 recharge pack that offers 2GB of daily data for 84 days.