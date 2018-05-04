Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Rs. 349 Plan With 3GB Daily Data Launched to Take on Jio

 
, 04 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Rs. 349 Plan With 3GB Daily Data Launched to Take on Jio

Highlights

  • Rs. 349 plan offers a total of 84GB of 3G/ 4G data
  • Airtel also offers similar benefits for Rs. 349
  • The nearest offer from Jio is worth Rs. 299

Vodafone has launched a new recharge pack worth Rs. 349 for its subscribers in an effort to take on rivals Jio and Airtel. Under the latest offer, Vodafone is offering 3GB of data per day to prepaid users. Recently, the telecom service provider had unveiled a recharge pack worth Rs. 569 that offered 3GB daily data as well. However, the key difference in these plans is the validity that they come with. While the Rs. 569 plan is valid for 84 days, the new Rs. 349 offer comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Under the Rs. 349 plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India, 100 SMS messages per day alongside the 3GB 3G/ 4G daily data. The new plan is essentially a revamped version of the Rs. 348 plan with 500MB more data per day. Earlier, Vodafone used to offer a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs. 348 to offer 2.5GB data per day. Local, STD, and roaming calls were also unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan and it came with a validity of 28 days.

vodafone 349 Vodafone Vodafone 349 Vodafone Recharge Vodafone Plans Vodafone Packs Vodafone Prepaid Vodafone Prepaid Plans Prepaid Plans Telecom

When it comes to offers close to Vodafone's Rs. 349 plan, rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel also offer 3GB data per day prepaid recharge plans. Under a Rs. 349 plan, Airtel offers 3GB data per day, unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. This plan also comes with a validity of 28 days.

However, Reliance Jio is offering similar benefits with its cheaper Rs. 299 plan. Under the Rs. 299 plan, Jio offers 3GB 4G data per day for 28 days. Jio's plan also comes with 100 SMS messages per day and offers unlimited local and national calls. As usual,Jio users also get access to the telco's bouquet of services that include JioMusic, JioMovies, JioTV, and others.

To recall, the recently launched Vodafone's Rs. 569 recharge pack, is a unique offer from the company. It offers 3GB of daily data for a validity period of 84 days. Alongside the offer, Vodafone had also rolled out a Rs. 511 recharge pack that offers 2GB of daily data for 84 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone 349, Vodafone Recharge, Vodafone Plans, Vodafone Packs, Vodafone Prepaid, Vodafone Prepaid Plans, Prepaid Plans, Telecom
LG G7 ThinQ Price Revealed
Best AC deals
Vodafone Rs. 349 Plan With 3GB Daily Data Launched to Take on Jio
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
JBL GO Speaker
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi S2 Expected to Launch on May 10
  2. OnePlus 6 Full Specifications Listed on HDFC Offers Page Ahead of Launch
  3. Flipkart Next Big Sale Begins on May 13: Here's What You Can Expect
  4. Jio on Its Sights, BSNL Launches Rs. 349 Pack With 54GB Data
  5. Redmi S2 Launch May Just Have Been Teased by Xiaomi
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Next Sale on May 10 in India
  7. Vodafone Rs. 349 Plan Offers 3GB Data Per Day to Take on Jio
  8. Nokia X Leaked in Video, Shows Complete Design
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Gets Face Unlock, Battery Improvements, and More
  10. Musk Cuts Off 'Boring, Bonehead' Questions by Analysts, Tesla Shares Dive
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.