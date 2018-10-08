Vodafone has reportedly rolled out a new affordable recharge pack in its prepaid suite, priced at Rs. 189. With a total validity of 56 days or about 2 months, the new pack is said to come with unlimited voice calls (daily limit of 250 minutes and weekly limit of 1,000 minutes) and 2GB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data. There are reportedly no SMS benefits for this particular pack. This is one of the most affordable packs in the Indian market that offers long validity. In comparison, Jio’s cheapest pack with a validity of 56 days or greater is the one priced at Rs. 349.

Once the daily and weekly limits are exhausted on the Rs. 189 Vodafone recharge pack, users will be charged the regular 1 paisa per second, reports Telecom Talk. The Rs. 349 Jio pack, on the other hand, comes with unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB 4G data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day. Despite the benefits, it is priced almost double that of the Rs. 189 Vodafone offering.

The Telecom Talk report also claims that the new Vodafone recharge pack can be availed only through the Balance Deduction mode and not via easy top-up and recharge sections. This is similar to the Rs. 279 Vodafone recharge pack launched last week. This Rs. 279 pack is a long-term offering that comes with unlimited voice calling and SMS messages - with daily and weekly limits - 4GB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data, and 100 SMS messages per day.

While, in terms of voice calling, the Vodafone Rs. 279 pack offers unlimited benefits at a lower cost, Jio’s Rs. 399 prepaid pack comes with 1.5GB 4G data per day with the same validity of 84 days. Clearly, both of these new Vodafone packs are centered towards subscribers who prefer unlimited calling over data usage, with a longer validity compared to market standards.