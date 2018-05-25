Just days after the Department of Telecom (DoT) announced that MTNL is investing Rs. 190 crore to upgrade its services and may also be allocated 4G spectrum to counter telcos like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea, the state-run company has introduced new Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) for its subscribers. The new recharge packs are priced at Rs. 171, Rs. 197, Rs. 231, Rs. 365, and Rs. 421, and they offer up to 3GB of data per day for a validity period of up to 84 days. Notably, the offer has been introduced for MTNL prepaid subscribers in Delhi NCR.

The first recharge pack from MTNL is priced at Rs. 171, and it offers 1.5GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Apart from the data benefit, users will also get unlimited voice calls (local and STD) and 100 SMS messages from its home network. Next up, is a Rs. 197 recharge pack that provides MTNL subscribers 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 35 days. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS messages. Notably, the data is valid for MTNL's home network as well as national roaming, the voice calls and SMS messages can be accessed only in the local region. Also, after consumption of free data usage, standard charges of 3 paise per 10KB will be applicable.

Coming to the MTNL Rs. 231 recharge pack, it offers 2.5GB of data per day. This new plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The validity period of the plan is 42 days. The Rs. 365 plan, on the other hand, comes with 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 70 days. Lastly, the MTNL Rs. 421 plan also provides users with 3GB of data, but with a validity period of 84 days. Notably, the free voice calls and 100 SMS messages are also a part of both the offers.

MTNL says that all the offers will be available for a limited period. Also, the Rs. 197 plan is applicable only for subscribers who do a fresh recharge.

In contrast, a Rs. 498 pack by Jio is giving 2GB data per day for 91 days. The Jio pack also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS messages. Notably, Jio also had a Rs. 448 recharge plan that offers 2GB of daily data for a period of 84 days. However, MTNL's 3GB data packs are unique since Jio has only one plan that offers similar benefits. However, the Jio plan priced at Rs. 299 offers 3GB daily data for a period of just 28 days.

Meanwhile, Airtel had launched a Rs. 558 recharge pack earlier this month. Under the new plan, Airtel is offering a total of 246GB of data and validity of 82 days, that is 3GB data per day. The new pack also includes unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS messages per day for the validity. Meanwhile, Airtel and Idea both have recharge packs worth Rs. 499 each that offer 2GB of data per day for 82 days. Also, earlier this month, Vodafone had unveiled Rs. 511, Rs. 569 packs that offer up to 3GB daily data for 84 days.