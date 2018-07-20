The TRAI telecom subscriber data for the month of May reveals that Idea Cellular lost as many as 2.5 million wireless subscribers. To combat the stiff competition from Reliance Jio especially, Idea has now launched a long-term validity prepaid recharge for select circles. This Idea Cellular recharge is priced at Rs. 595 and offers 112 days of validity. It offers a fixed amount of data, and unlimited voice calling benefits (with FUPs). This comes after Idea launched the Rs. 227 prepaid pack that also offers unlimited calls and 1.4GB data per day with 28 days validity period.

As mentioned, the new Rs. 595 plan offers unlimited voice calls (local, national, and roaming). However Idea has capped the voice calling limit to 250 outgoing minutes per day, and 1000 minutes per week. If any of the FUPs are crossed, the user will be charged 1p/sec. Furthermore, Idea also allows calling 100 unique numbers in one week, after which 1p/sec will be charged. Idea also allows free roaming benefit only on the Idea network.

The Rs. 595 recharge also offers 10GB of fixed data for the entire 112 days of validity, crossing which users will be charged 4p/10KB. Idea has capped free SMSes to 100 per day during the validity period (local, national, roaming). We can see this recharge on the Idea website for Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, North East, Rajasthan, and UP East circles. Check if the recharge is available in your circle here.

As mentioned, the new Rs. 227 prepaid plan from Idea provides 1.4GB 3G/ 2G data per day resulting in 39.4GB total data, and unlimited voice calls with daily and weekly FUP limit. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day. However, the key highlight of the recharge is free missed call alerts subscription and unlimited dialer tones subscription. The new recharge pack is essentially similar to the Rs. 199 recharge by the same telco, apart from the additional offers.