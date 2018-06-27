While Reliance Jio continues to maintain its position as the top telecom operator in India in terms of affordability of data consumption, Idea Cellular and the other incumbents have been coming up with plans and offers to match its prices and bundled data. However, Idea now seems to target a different set of subscribers, who like to set caller tunes on their numbers and also want to avail the missed calls alert feature. The telco has launched a new prepaid recharge pack worth Rs. 227 that offers unlimited calls, data benefits, alongside missed call alerts, and free dialer tones. Notably, the new Idea prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

The new Rs. 227 prepaid plan from Idea provides 1.4GB 3G/ 2G data per day resulting in 39.4GB total data, and unlimited voice calls with daily and weekly FUP limit. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day. However, the key highlight of the plan is free missed call alerts subscription and unlimited dialer tones subscription. The new recharge pack is essentially similar to the Rs. 199 plan by the same telco, apart from the additional offers.

In order to activate missed call alerts on their numbers, Idea Cellular subscribers have to pay Rs. 30 per month. But under the new Rs. 227 plan, it is available for free for the entire validity period. Additionally, Idea is also offering some 'contest' benefits, the details of which have not been provided yet. As mentioned, the telco is offering a free dialer tone service with the plan and it comes with unlimited song change option.

It is worth noting that the new Rs. 227 plan comes with a cap to voice calls at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. To check if you are eligible for the Rs. 227 Idea prepaid plan, you will need to open the My Idea app or go to the company's website. Notably, Idea is also giving cashbacks and prizes to its prepaid users on select recharges including the Rs. 199 plan.

Interestingly, rival company Airtel has a prepaid plan worth Rs. 129 that offers free Hello Tunes alongside the data and voice calling benefits. It comes with unlimited voice calls, 1GB of 4G data, 100 SMS messages per day, and free Hello Tunes subscription. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

When it comes to offers close to Idea's Rs. 227 plan, Jio has a recharge pack worth Rs. 198. Under the plan, Jio is currentlyoffering 2GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Voice calling is free in the recharge pack, and users get 100 SMS messages per day and a free subscription to the company's proprietary apps. Also, Jio offers free caller tunes with every rechargepack.