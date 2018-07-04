With a view to counter arch-rival Reliance Jio, Idea Cellular has reportedly revamped one of its prepaid plans to offer more data to its subscribers. The recharge pack worth Rs. 199 is offering 2GB of data per day to Idea's prepaid users. Earlier the plan provided 1.4GB of daily data, alongside other benefits. With the refreshed plan, Idea is directly taking on Reliance Jio and its prepaid plan worth Rs. 198. It is worth noting that the revamped plan is said to be available only to select users in some regions. However, we can expect to see a wider rollout soon.

Under the new Rs. 199 plan, Idea is providing a total of 56GB of data instead of the 39.4GB that the recharge pack provided earlier, TelecomTalk reports. As mentioned, Idea prepaid subscribers who purchase this plan are said to get 2GB of data per day and the plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. Apart from the data benefits, subscribers will reportedly also be provided with all the offers that came with the previous plan.

Idea users who buy the Rs. 199 plan, are said to get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for the entire validity period. Notably, the voice calls come with a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Once the limit is exhausted, users will be charged from the main balance. As the report mentions, the above plan can only be availed by select Idea prepaid subscribers, thus everyone else will get the 1.4GB daily data benefit for 28 days. To check if you are eligible for the Rs. 199 Idea prepaid plan, you will need to open the My Idea app or go to the company's website. Notably, Idea is also giving cashbacks and prizes to its prepaid users on select recharges including the Rs. 199 plan.

Coming to the offers from rival telcos, Reliance Jio has a prepaid plan worth Rs. 198 in its lineup that provides 2GB of data per day. Under the plan, Jio is currently offering the data benefit for a validity period of 28 days. Voice calling is free in the recharge pack, and users get 100 SMS messages per day and a free subscription to the company's proprietary apps. Also, Jio offers free caller tunes with every recharge pack.

Airtel, on the other hand, previously had a plan worth Rs. 149 that offered 2GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. However, the telco recently revised the plan and now comes with only 1GB daily data. Also, Airtel has another prepaid plan worth Rs. 99 that comes with 2GB of 4G data access alongside unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS messages for 28 days.