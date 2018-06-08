Idea Offers Rs. 20 Cashback on Recharges of Rs. 100 to Rival Jio

Idea Cellular is giving cashbacks and prizes to its prepaid users on select recharges. On recharge of Rs. 100, Idea is offering Rs. 20 cashback coupon that can be used against recharges of Rs. 199 and above. All the recharges needs to be done from My Idea app or the Idea's website only. The telecom operator has also launched a TV ad campaign called "Dekhte Jao Behijhak", wherein prepaid subscribers get a chance to win cashback, cars, bikes, and smartphones on unlimited recharge plans. The move is the latest by the telco to take on upstart rival Reliance JIo.

This offer is being called 'Jeeto Bejhijak' by Idea, and it allows users to gain Rs. 20 cashback coupon on every recharge of Rs. 100. This coupon can be redeemed on any Idea recharge of Rs. 199 and above. Furthermore, the Rs. 100 recharge needs to be done from Idea's website and app only. The offer is valid from June 5 to August 15.

The Rs. 199 unlimited recharge offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits including roaming as well, and 100 SMS per day. There's a Rs. 398 pack as well that offers 70 days of validity, while the Rs. 199 pack offers only 28 days of validity.

The 'Dekhte Jao Bejhijak' offer has been launched on TV, and the ad claims that unlimited recharges like the Rs. 199 one will allow users to win bikes, cashbacks, cars, and even smartphones. This offer also applies on unlimited recharges done from the Idea website and app only.

Notably, Reliance Jio recently also unveiled a Holiday Hungama Offer that offered Rs. 50 cashback on recharges of Rs. 399.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said in a statement, 'Idea is a strong 4G player and the new campaign is a celebration of endless video watching owing to Unlimited Recharges that offer abundant data on Idea 4G. The target audience for this campaign are existing data users, for whom online has now become a way of life - be it for inspiration and education through video, or for more intimate connections (through video call), or to keep in touch with friends and family, or just for pure indulgent entertainment. They wish to have uncompromising access to all of this, without having to worry about running out of data or content."