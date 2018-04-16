Idea Cellular, in an attempt to take on Airtel's Rs. 249 pack, has rolled out a new prepaid pack with the same tariff. The new Idea Rs. 249 tariff pack provides the user with 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls (including roaming), alongside free SMS benefits. Validity of the pack is 28 days giving the user a total of 56GB data for the entire time period. Voice calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. The pack has currently been made available for select users and might be rolled out widely soon.

On the other hand, Airtel's recently launched Rs. 249 pack offers similar benefits to customers. It includes 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls (including roaming), and 100 SMS messages per day, with the same validity of 28 days. Reliance Jio, too, offers the same benefits like 2GB 4G data per days, unlimited voice calling, and free SMS messages, but at a lower tariff of Rs. 198 for 28 days. Do note that Idea's Rs. 249 pack has daily and weekly calling limits while the Airtel and Jio packs offer unlimited calls. Vodafone, although, is yet to launch a competitive pack.

As per Idea Cellular's portal, the Rs. 357 prepaid pack currently offers the same benefits as those offered with the new pack, which suggests that the Rs. 357 tariff pack will possibly be rolled back within the next few days.

For prepaid users, Idea Cellular recently announced a pack that offers 5GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. Validity of the pack is 35 days and price is Rs. 998.