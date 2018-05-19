Idea Cellular has introduced two new add-on Internet packs for prepaid users currently on the company's unlimited packs. The first of the two, priced at Rs. 92, offers 6GB of 3G/ 2G Internet with a validity of seven days. Secondly, the Rs. 53 pack offers 3GB of 3G/ 2G Internet with a validity of one day. Idea specifies that existing unlimited pack users will get validity until unlimited pack validity or add-on pack validity, whichever is higher.

These new packs directly take on Airtel's recently launched Rs. 49 prepaid pack that offers users with 3GB of 3G/ 4G data and a validity of one day. On the other hand, there is yet another Rs. 92 prepaid pack from Airtel that offers a total of 6GB 3G/ 4G data with a validity of seven days.

As for Jio's offerings, the Reliance Industries-owned telecom giant has a Rs. 51 pack for its prepaid users that gives them a total add-on of 3GB 4G data, while the Rs. 101 pack offers users with 6GB of 4G data. Both these packs are unlimited and come with no validity bounds. Notably, Reliance Jio also has a Rs. 49 prepaid pack that offers truly unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS messages, complimentary subscription to Jio apps, and 1GB 4G data. However, this pack is exclusive to the Jio Phone.

Idea, earlier this month, rolled out its 4G VoLTE services for customers in 6 telecom circles - namely, Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Idea is offering 10GB of free data to VoLTE subscribers who make their first VoLTE-based voice call. Additionally, the telecom operator is expected to roll out its VoLTE service in other parts of the country in the following months.