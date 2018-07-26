NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Idea Launches Rs. 75 Prepaid Pack With 1GB Data, 300 Voice Calling Minutes for 28 Days to Rival Jio, Airtel

, 26 July 2018
Highlights

  • Idea has launched a Rs. 75 prepaid pack
  • It brings 300 calling minutes, 1GB data, and 100 SMS benefits for 28 days
  • The pack is apparently designed to rival Reliance Jio and Airtel

Idea Cellular has launched a Rs. 75 pack for prepaid subscribers that brings voice call, data, and a reported SMS benefits for 28 days. The new pack comes to retain Idea subscribers who were planning to switch to other networks to get better benefits at affordable prices. It offers 300 minutes of voice calls, 1GB of data, and reportedly 100 SMS messages. In contrast, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice calls, 2GB of 4G data, and 300 SMS messages for 28 days at Rs. 98. The new Idea pack emerges just after Vodafone refreshed its Rs. 47 pack with 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling, 500MB of 3G/ 4G data, and 50 SMS messages for 28 days.

The Rs. 75 prepaid pack from Idea provides 300 minutes of local, STD, and roaming calls alongside 1GB of 3G/ 4G data and a reported 100 SMS messages for 28 days. While the benefits of the latest pack are enough to please many subscribers, these aren't as attractive as the offerings seen in Jio's Rs. 98 pack that offers unlimited voice calls and 2GB of 4G data. Airtel recently came in the news for revising its 99 prepaid pack with unlimited voice call benefits and 2GB of data for 28 days. Further, BSNL in May launched its Rs. 98 pack with 1.5GB data per day for 26 days. The pack debuted under a 'Data Tsunami' offer doesn't offer unlimited voice calls, though.

Telecom Talk reports that the Rs. 75 pack from Idea is available in its 4G circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Kerala among others. We were able to spot the pack on the official Idea website in the Delhi circle but without the reported 100 SMS benefits. We were also spotted the same pack without the SMS benefits on the My Idea app.

Earlier this week, Vodafone also refreshed its Rs. 47 prepaid pack with 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling, 500MB of 3G/ 4G data, and 50 local and national SMS messages. The Vodafone pack comes with a validity of 28 days. In some regions, the pack is said to be available at Rs. 48, while in Bihar and Jharkhand, it comes with up to 1GB of 3G/ 4G data.

Comments

