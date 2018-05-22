Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Takes on Jio With Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan That Offers 45GB Monthly Data

 
, 22 May 2018
BSNL Takes on Jio With Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan That Offers 45GB Monthly Data

Highlights

  • BSNL has reportedly launched a Rs. 499 plan
  • The new postpaid plan offers 45GB of monthly data
  • It competes against Reliance Jio's Rs. 509 plan that offers 60GB data

Just days after bringing 'Data Tsunami' offer to please its prepaid subscribers, BSNL is now said to have launched a new Rs. 499 plan for its postpaid subscribers that offers as much as 45GB of monthly data. The new plan also includes unlimited voice calls. It is designed to rival Reliance Jio's Rs. 509 plan that offers a total of 60GB data with a daily limit of 2GB. Back in March, Airtel brought its Rs. 499 postpaid plan to offer 40GB data per month alongside unlimited voice calls and one-year Amazon Prime subscription. Notably, Vodafone and Idea Cellular also offer Rs. 499 plan with 40GB data benefits for a monthly billing cycle.

As reported by TelecomTalk, the BSNL Rs. 499 postpaid plan doesn't come with data rollover facility that carries forward the unused data in the next billing cycle. However, the latest plan is said to include 45GB of monthly data that is more than what you can get from a similar Rs. 499 plan offered by Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea. But, of course, the bundled data limit with the BSNL plan is not at par with the Jio Rs. 499 plan that offers 60GB data. Nevertheless, the BSNL plan additionally offers unlimited voice calling with no monthly FUP limit as well as 100 SMS messages per day.

Details about the telecom circles where the BSNL Rs. 499 plan is live aren't revealed. Subscribers need to reach the customer care helpline to check its availability in their region.

Earlier this month, BSNL launched a Rs. 98 pack under the 'Data Tsunami' offer to provide its prepaid customers with 1.5GB data per day for 26 days. This brought down the data per GB cost to Rs. 2.51, cheaper than what you can get on Rs. 149 pack by Jio or Airtel. Having said that, the BSNL pack didn't come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day limit that both are widely given by private telecom operators.

