State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched a new data and voice calling prepaid mobile packs priced at Rs. 349 for its subscribers. In order to stay relevant amid all the new plans launched by rivals Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone, BSNL's new plans offer 1GB data per day alongside unlimited voice calling benefits to prepaid customers. This comes right after the telco unveiled its Rs. 99 and Rs. 319 plans that offer unlimited voice calling benefits.

The new Rs. 349 recharge pack by BSNL offers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 54 days, TelecomTalk reports. The prepaid STV (special tariff voucher) also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for the validity period. When it comes to offers close to BSNL's Rs. 349 plan, Jio has a recharge pack worth Rs. 349. The Rs. 349 plan currently offers 1.5GB daily data alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for a period of 70 days. However, BSNL still lacks 4G connectivity in many regions in India, while Jio provides only 4G services on its network. The report also added, that even though the BSNL is offering unlimited voice calls, users will be charged at the standard rates while making voice calls to numbers in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

To recall the other new BSNL plans, the Rs. 319 plan offers 90 days of validity, unlimited voice calls nationwide and roaming, except for Mumbai and Delhi circles. The Rs. 99 plan offers the same voice calling benefits, but comes with a validity of 26 days only. Furthermore, this plan also offers a free caller tune service (PRBT) as well.

In the last two months, BSNL has introduced several prepaid plans. A Rs. 551 prepaid pack offers 1.5GB 4G data per day (unlimited access after FUP at 80Kbps). The Rs. 444 pack offers the same data and other benefits albeit with unlimited voice calls (other network calls restricted to 200 minutes per day)and a validity of 60 days. There's also a Rs. 485 prepaid pack that provides users with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and has a validity of 90 days.

Additionally, a Rs. 118 prepaid pack offers a total of 1GB 3G/ 4G data, and unlimited voice calls (including roaming except for Delhi and Mumbai circles) with a validity of 28 days. Finally, the operator also offers a plan worth Rs. 379 that offers 4GB 3G/ 4G data per day and unlimited BSNL-to-BSNL voice calls (30 minutes per day) for a total of 30 days.