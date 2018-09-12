NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Rs. 241 Recharge Refreshed to Offer 75GB Data, Rs. 27 Recharge Also Revised to Rival Jio

BSNL Rs. 241 Recharge Refreshed to Offer 75GB Data, Rs. 27 Recharge Also Revised to Rival Jio

, 12 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Rs. 241 Recharge Refreshed to Offer 75GB Data, Rs. 27 Recharge Also Revised to Rival Jio

The Rs. 241 BSNL recharge pack has been revised and the benefits are valid till December 5

Highlights

  • The BSNL Rs. 241 pack now offers more than 10 times the data
  • It comes with the same validity of 30 days
  • The Rs. 27 pack now offers 1.5GB of data

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly refreshed its Rs. 241 recharge in the country to now offer more than 10 times the data benefits compared to the previous refresh. With this update, the STV 241 recharge now gives users benefits of up to 2.5GB of data per day. This takes total benefits to 75GB, considering the pack has a validity of 30 days. As per a report, the refreshed pack benefits are only available in the Kerala circle, which is the only one where BSNL offers its 4G services in India.

Notably, the BSNL Rs. 241 recharge has received this revision on a promotional basis and the revised benefits are valid between September 10, 2018 and December 5, 2018, reports Telecom Talk. The report also notes that BSNL is expected to decide, after the offer period, whether to renew the pack benefits for another 90 days or to go back to the previous benefits.

To recall, the Rs. 241 BSNL recharge was updated back in June this year to offer a total of 7GB data for a validity of 30 days, compared to 2.7GB data previously.

BSNL has a similar recharge in its suite that is priced at Rs. 198. This recharge pack was recently revised to offer 2.5GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days, taking the total benefits to 70GB for the entire period. Jio has a comparatively priced recharge pack in its suite at Rs. 198. The pack offers 2GB of 4G data per day (total: 56GB data), truly unlimited voice calls (local, STD, and roaming), 100 SMS messages per day, and subscription to Jio's suite of apps, with a validity of 28 days.

The report also suggests that BSNL has revised its entry-level Rs. 27 STV recharge data-exclusive pack to now offer a total of 1.5GB of 2G/ 3G data for a period of three days. Previously, this pack was offering 1GB of data for a period of seven days to BSNL subscribers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Jio
Apple's Newest iPhone Could Have Big Screen, Big Price
EU Pushes Internet Firms to Remove Extremist Content in 1 Hour
Billion Capture Plus
BSNL Rs. 241 Recharge Refreshed to Offer 75GB Data, Rs. 27 Recharge Also Revised to Rival Jio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. 2018 iPhone Models Images, Case Covers, SIM Trays Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Blaupunkt Launches 8 New LED TVs in India With AI-Based Launcher
  3. Vivo V11 Pro Review
  4. WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Jio Phone: How to Download
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Price Cut This Week
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update Brings New Sanhok Map, Anti-Cheating Measures
  7. Moto G6 Plus vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  9. Apple Set to Launch New iPhones Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Nokia 7 Plus Receives New Android Pie Update Ahead of Stable Rollout
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.