State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly refreshed its Rs. 241 recharge in the country to now offer more than 10 times the data benefits compared to the previous refresh. With this update, the STV 241 recharge now gives users benefits of up to 2.5GB of data per day. This takes total benefits to 75GB, considering the pack has a validity of 30 days. As per a report, the refreshed pack benefits are only available in the Kerala circle, which is the only one where BSNL offers its 4G services in India.

Notably, the BSNL Rs. 241 recharge has received this revision on a promotional basis and the revised benefits are valid between September 10, 2018 and December 5, 2018, reports Telecom Talk. The report also notes that BSNL is expected to decide, after the offer period, whether to renew the pack benefits for another 90 days or to go back to the previous benefits.

To recall, the Rs. 241 BSNL recharge was updated back in June this year to offer a total of 7GB data for a validity of 30 days, compared to 2.7GB data previously.

BSNL has a similar recharge in its suite that is priced at Rs. 198. This recharge pack was recently revised to offer 2.5GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days, taking the total benefits to 70GB for the entire period. Jio has a comparatively priced recharge pack in its suite at Rs. 198. The pack offers 2GB of 4G data per day (total: 56GB data), truly unlimited voice calls (local, STD, and roaming), 100 SMS messages per day, and subscription to Jio's suite of apps, with a validity of 28 days.

The report also suggests that BSNL has revised its entry-level Rs. 27 STV recharge data-exclusive pack to now offer a total of 1.5GB of 2G/ 3G data for a period of three days. Previously, this pack was offering 1GB of data for a period of seven days to BSNL subscribers.