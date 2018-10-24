Just days after bringing a Rs. 1,097 recharge pack that is limited for customers in Kolkata, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now expanded the bouquet of its prepaid offerings by reportedly launching the Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 annual recharge packs. Both new recharge packs by the state-run telecom operator offer benefits such as unlimited voice calling, SMS messages, data, and Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for as many as 365 days. While the BSNL Rs. 1,699 recharge pack competes against the lately launched Rs. 1,699 recharge by Reliance Jio, the Rs. 2,099 recharge pack is taking on the Jio Rs. 1,999 recharge that offers a total of 125GB data along with a validity of 180 days.

The Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 recharge packs are available under BSNL's 'Diwali Mahadhamaka' offer. The BSNL Rs. 1,699 recharge pack brings 2GB data per day and unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls even for numbers located in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The pack comes with a speed limit of 80Kbps that will be implemented after consuming the given quota. Further, the recharge brings 100 SMS messages per day as well as free PRBT throughout the validity of 365 days.

In contrast, the Jio Rs. 1,699 recharge offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and free access to all Jio apps. The validity of the Jio recharge, however, matches the validity of the BSNL recharge.

Apart from the Rs. 1,699 recharge, the BSNL Rs. 2,099 recharge brings 4GB data per day along with a post FUP speed limit of 80Kbps. There are also benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and free PRBT for 365 days - identical to the Rs. 1,699 recharge.

Both new BSNL recharge packs will be effective on a pan-India basis starting October 29. It is also said that the new recharge packs are launched on an open market basis. The operator generally brings its new tariffs on a promotional basis that comes with a validity of 90 days from the date of launch. A BSNL spokesperson has confirmed Gadgets 360 about the launch of the new recharge packs. The new packs were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Earlier this week, BSNL launched its Rs. 1,097 recharge that brought unlimited voice calls and a total of 25GB for 365 days. That recharge is currently limited to the Kolkata circle.