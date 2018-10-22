NDTV Gadgets360.com
  BSNL Rivals Jio By Launching Rs. 1,097 Recharge Pack With Unlimited Voice Calls, 25GB Data for 365 Days

BSNL Rivals Jio By Launching Rs. 1,097 Recharge Pack With Unlimited Voice Calls, 25GB Data for 365 Days

, 22 October 2018
BSNL Rivals Jio By Launching Rs. 1,097 Recharge Pack With Unlimited Voice Calls, 25GB Data for 365 Days

BSNL's launched its Rs. 1,097 recharge pack rivals Reliance Jio's Rs. 1,699 recharge

Highlights

  • BSNL has launched a Rs. 1,097 recharge pack
  • It offers unlimited voice calling benefits and 25GB of data access
  • The pack is available for prepaid BSNL customers in the Kolkata circle

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought a Rs. 1,097 recharge pack that brings unlimited voice calls and 25GB of data benefits for as many as 365 days. The new recharge pack is available until January 6, 2019. The BSNL Rs. 1,097 recharge competes against the Rs. 1,699 recharge pack by Reliance Jio that comes with the same 365-day validity but offers 547.5GB of total data benefits by giving 1.5GB data per day. The Jio recharge also offers unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS messages per day alongside a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

As listed on the official BSNL website, the Rs. 1,097 recharge pack is currently available for prepaid customers in Kolkata. The pack offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network, except Delhi and Mumbai circles. It also includes a total of 25GB of data benefits for 365 days. This means you'll get only 70MB of data per day for the entire 365-day validity. Also, BSNL hasn't provided any SMS benefits.

In contrast, Reliance Jio is offering 1.5GB daily data benefits - a total of 547.5GB data - as well as 100 SMS per day for 365 days alongside unlimited voice calls and free access to Jio apps, including MyJio, Jio Music, and JioChat among others.

It looks like the BSNL Rs. 1,097 recharge pack is specifically targeted at customers having massive voice calling requirements. However, unlike similar heavy voice calling packs offered by other telecom operators, the state-owned telco doesn't have an FUP (fair user policy) to cap voice calls to 250 minutes a day or 1,000 minutes a week. This means customers will get more voice calling minutes than what are offered by the competitors. The new BSNL pack was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Back in June, BSNL launched its Rs. 1,999 recharge pack with 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. That pack was initially kicked off in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles and was launched as a promotional offering between June 25 and September 22.

Comments

BSNL Rivals Jio By Launching Rs. 1,097 Recharge Pack With Unlimited Voice Calls, 25GB Data for 365 Days
