State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)) has reportedly launched a new data and voice calling prepaid mobile pack priced at Rs. 27 for its subscribers. In order to stay relevant amid all the new plans launched by rivals Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone, BSNL's new entry-level recharge plan is said to offer 1GB data alongside unlimited voice calling benefits to prepaid customers. This comes right after the telco unveiled its Rs. 75 and Rs. 171 plans that offer data and unlimited voice calling benefits.

The new BSNL recharge plan worth Rs. 27 offers 1GB of data for a validity period of 7 days, TelecomTalk reports. The prepaid STV (special tariff voucher) is also said to come with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS messages for the validity period. Users will get the unlimited voice calling benefits without any FUP limit. Notably, the new plan from BSNL will reportedly be available pan-India for all subscribers from August 6. BSNL is said to have instructed all circle authorities to execute the Rs. 27 plan, and if there they have plans with the same denomination, they have been instructed to be pushed to another value. However, the voice calling benefits are not applicable in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

This plan is of particular interest as it becomes one of the few plans in the market that offer 1GB of data under the Rs. 50 price barrier. When it comes to offers close to BSNL's Rs. 27 plan, Jio has a recharge pack worth Rs. 52. Reliance Jio currently offers 1.05GB of data in the Rs. 52 plan, albeit with free voice calls, free 70 SMS messages, and a validity of 7 days. Reliance Jio also has a Rs. 49 prepaid pack that offers 1GB of 4G data, truly unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS messages, and a complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps. However, this pack is restricted only to the Jio Phone.

Interestingly, Airtel also has a plan that matches the one from BSNL. This prepaid pack, priced at Rs. 47, gives users 150 minutes of local, STD, and national roaming calls, 50 local + STD SMS messages, and 500MB of 3G/ 4G data. Also, Vodafone had recently refreshed its entry-level prepaid pack also priced at just Rs. 47. This pack now offers users with 7,500 seconds or 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling, 50 local and national SMS messages, and 500MB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 28 days.