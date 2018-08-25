Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which has maintained an aggressive stance to retain market share since Reliance Jio started operations, has launched a new 'Rakhi offer' for prepaid users. The state-owned telecom operator is offering with this plan unlimited voice calls and data at Rs. 399 to take on rivals such as Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel. Even though this BSNL plan has been launched to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan, it comes with a validity of 74 days. This STV399 offer can be availed starting August 26, but there is no clarity on how long the plan will be available.

As mentioned, with the new BSNL Rs. 399 recharge pack, subscribers can make unlimited voice calls and send unlimited SMS messages for the 74-day validity period. Furthermore, they will also get unlimited data benefits for the entire validity period. Additionally, it also comes with free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option. Notably, the new offer will be applicable during national roaming as well, including Delhi and Mumbai circles.

"Raksha Bandhan is a festival of unlimited love and affection between brothers and sisters and in line with the spirit of festival BSNL is launching this STV399 with all unlimited features which can be an ideal gift for anyone," Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said in a press statement.

In terms of offers close to the BSNL STV399, Jio has a few plans that offer 4G data for similar validity periods. It has a Rs. 349 plan that offers unlimited calls, SMS messages, 1.5GB of daily data, and complimentary Jio apps subscription for 70 days. Similarly, a Rs. 398 plan from Jio offers the same benefits but with 2GB of data per day for 70 days. Also, a Rs. 399 plan provides 1.5GB of data per day and a plan worth Rs. 448 offers 2GB daily data, alongside the other benefits, for a validity period of 84 days.

The state-run telco has been on a roll lately. It has been revising a number of its old plans, and introducing more new plans that suit old subscribers as well as attract new ones. To recall, the state-owned telco had recently launched two recharge packs worth Rs. 29 and Rs. 9 to celebrate Independence Day, on a pan-India basis. However, the plans will no longer be valid after Saturday.

Earlier in August, BSNL had launched a new Rs. 27 STV as well. This recharge plan offers 1GB of data for a validity period of 7 days, with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS messages for the validity period. Users can avail unlimited voice calling benefits without any FUP limit. The plan is available pan-India for all subscribers as BSNL had instructed all circle authorities to execute the Rs. 27 plan. However, the voice calling benefits are not applicable in Mumbai and Delhi circles.