BSNL Revises Several Prepaid Plans to Offer More Data, Taking on Jio

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the revision of more prepaid special tariff vouchers (STVs). Its Rs . 155 prepaid plan has now been revised to offer 2GB per day data benefits. This plan along with the Rs. 14, Rs. 29, Rs. 40, Rs. 57, Rs. 68, Rs. 78, Rs. 82, Rs. 85, Rs. 198, and Rs. 241 prepaid STVs are also said to have been revised to offer more data. BSNL has been on a roll lately, recently upgrading its existing 'unlimited' prepaid packs and special tariff vouchers (STVs). The upgraded packs offer as much as 2GB of daily data benefits against the previous 1GB and 1.5GB data benefits. The company also rolled out new offers on the occasion of Eid and FIFA World Cup 2018.

The Rs. 155 prepaid plan used to offer 1.5GB of data earlier, but now it offers as much as 2GB per day for the validity of 17 days, which remains unchanged. Similarly, the Rs. 198 plan now offers 1.5GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days. BSNL also throws in a free PRBT for the validity period as well. Earlier, the plan used to offer 1GB of data benefit to its users.

Telecom Talk reports that the Rs. 14 plan now offers 1GB (earlier it was 110MB) and has a validity of one day. The Rs. 29 is said to give the same data benefit for three days of validity. The Rs. 39 and Rs. 56 plan are also said to extend validities to five days and 21 days respectively.

There's a new Rs. 68 plan that reportedly offers 2GB (earlier it was 1GB) of data for five days of validity, and the Rs. 78 and Rs. 82 plan now offer 4GB (earlier it was 2GB) of data for three days validity. The Rs. 82 plan comes with a free PRBT. Lastly, the Rs. 241 plan is said to offer 7GB of data benefit (earlier it was 2.7GB) for a validity of 30 days.

Rival Jio recently announced the new Jio Double Dhamaka Offer that will provide users with 1.5GB extra data per day select prepaid recharge packs. The new Jio offer is available to customers till June 30. Packs with 1.5GB data per day (namely Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, and Rs. 449) will now get 3GB per day. Similarly, the daily data limit has been raised to 3.5GB per day for packs that offer 2GB data per day (Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448, and Rs. 498). The Rs. 299 (3GB per day), Rs. 509 (4GB per day), and Rs. 799 (5GB per day) packs will also get the additional 1.5GB complimentary data daily, bringing their per day cap to 4.5GB, 5.5GB, and 6.5GB, respectively.