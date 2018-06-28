NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Revises Postpaid Plans, Data Add-On Plans to Offer Unlimited Data, Rivalling Jio

 
, 28 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Revises Postpaid Plans, Data Add-On Plans to Offer Unlimited Data, Rivalling Jio

Highlights

  • BSNL has revised all postpaid and data add-on plans
  • They now offer unlimited data after FUP at 40Kbps speeds
  • BSNL postpaid plans start from as low as Rs. 99

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is at it again, and this time it has reportedly revised all of its postpaid plans to offer unlimited data benefits. The telco operator is said to have announced all postpaid plans and data add-on plans will provide unlimited data starting July 1. The data FUP will remain the same, but once the user has reached the ceiling limit, they will then receive data at a speed of 40Kbps. This comes just days after BSNL introduced a new Rs. 1,999 prepaid pack offering 2GB of data per day, and unlimited voice calls, with a validity of 365 days. The move helps the state-owned telco take on Reliance Jio, which has been gaining popularity since its launch two years ago.

BSNL has announced that all postpaid plans and data add-on plans will provide unlimited data from July 1, Telecom Talk reports, adding that no changes in data offering has been made to postpaid plans, but after the FUP, users will enjoy unlimited data at 40Kbps speeds. BSNL's postpaid plans start from Rs. 99 and go up to Rs. 1,525. While the Rs. 99 plan only offers 500MB of data for one month, the Rs. 1,525 plan offers unlimited data with no FUP restriction. Therefore, all those on the last plan, will not see any changes. You can see all the postpaid plans, and their offerings here. The unlimited data offering begins from July 1, and does not reflect on the website yet.

Similarly, the data add-on plans begin from Rs. 50 and go up till Rs. 1,711. Check out all the data add-on plans here. All of the above postpaid plans and data add-on plans will now provide 40Kbps of speeds after FUP.

Reliance Jio currently only offers one postpaid plan in India priced at Rs. 199, and it is valid for a standard bill cycle. It gives users a total of 25GB 4G data, free unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and complimentary access to Jio's entire suite of apps. Users can avail additional data, after the 25GB FUP expires, at Rs. 20 per GB for the next 500GB. This plan entails a security deposit of Rs. 250 which is 100 percent refundable, and Jio Prime membership worth Rs. 99.

Earlier this month, BSNL added fire to the data war against Jio by upgrading data benefits for several of its low-cost prepaid packs. The packs that got an upgrade range from Rs. 14 to Rs. 241. The packs now offer as much as 2GB of data per day, compared to 1GB and 1.5GB previously. These also offer free PRBT benefits to subscribers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Chipmaker Aims to Help Free Amazon's Alexa From the Power Cord
Ford, Baidu Join Forces to Develop Smarter Cars in China
PS4 Games
BSNL Revises Postpaid Plans, Data Add-On Plans to Offer Unlimited Data, Rivalling Jio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

PS4 Games
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J8 With Infinity Display Now Available to Buy in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition Smartphone Launched
  3. BSNL Postpaid Plans Revised to Offer Unlimited Data, Rivalling Jio
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Cross 5-Million Sales Mark in India
  5. Moto G6 Play Review
  6. Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped for IFA Launch
  7. OnePlus 6 Gets a More Affordable 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  8. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
  9. Vivo Nex S, Nex A to Debut in India on July 19
  10. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop With 15.6 Full-HD Display Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.