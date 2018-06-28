Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is at it again, and this time it has reportedly revised all of its postpaid plans to offer unlimited data benefits. The telco operator is said to have announced all postpaid plans and data add-on plans will provide unlimited data starting July 1. The data FUP will remain the same, but once the user has reached the ceiling limit, they will then receive data at a speed of 40Kbps. This comes just days after BSNL introduced a new Rs. 1,999 prepaid pack offering 2GB of data per day, and unlimited voice calls, with a validity of 365 days. The move helps the state-owned telco take on Reliance Jio, which has been gaining popularity since its launch two years ago.

BSNL has announced that all postpaid plans and data add-on plans will provide unlimited data from July 1, Telecom Talk reports, adding that no changes in data offering has been made to postpaid plans, but after the FUP, users will enjoy unlimited data at 40Kbps speeds. BSNL's postpaid plans start from Rs. 99 and go up to Rs. 1,525. While the Rs. 99 plan only offers 500MB of data for one month, the Rs. 1,525 plan offers unlimited data with no FUP restriction. Therefore, all those on the last plan, will not see any changes. You can see all the postpaid plans, and their offerings here. The unlimited data offering begins from July 1, and does not reflect on the website yet.

Similarly, the data add-on plans begin from Rs. 50 and go up till Rs. 1,711. Check out all the data add-on plans here. All of the above postpaid plans and data add-on plans will now provide 40Kbps of speeds after FUP.

Reliance Jio currently only offers one postpaid plan in India priced at Rs. 199, and it is valid for a standard bill cycle. It gives users a total of 25GB 4G data, free unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and complimentary access to Jio's entire suite of apps. Users can avail additional data, after the 25GB FUP expires, at Rs. 20 per GB for the next 500GB. This plan entails a security deposit of Rs. 250 which is 100 percent refundable, and Jio Prime membership worth Rs. 99.

Earlier this month, BSNL added fire to the data war against Jio by upgrading data benefits for several of its low-cost prepaid packs. The packs that got an upgrade range from Rs. 14 to Rs. 241. The packs now offer as much as 2GB of data per day, compared to 1GB and 1.5GB previously. These also offer free PRBT benefits to subscribers.