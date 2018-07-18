NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL's New Rs. 19 STV Offers Affordable Voice Calling Rates for 54 Days

 
, 18 July 2018
Highlights

  • The BSNL STV 19 plan is only available in Tamil Nadu and Chennai
  • This plan offers low voice call rates for 54 days
  • This offer is promotional based and will end on October 11

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been on a roll recently, revising its prepaid plans, special tariff vouchers (STVs) and broadband plans in various circles across India, to combat the increasing Reliance Jio competition. The company recently increased the data benefits on all of its premium broadband FTTH plans, and now it looks to make voice calling even more affordable for its subscribers. All prepaid users can now avail really low rates for voice calls, by purchasing an STV of just Rs. 19. This plan has a validity of 54 days, and has been launched on a promotional basis in select circles only.

BSNL's new STV 19 allows users to make on-net voice calls at 15 paise per minute and off-net voice calls at 35 paise per minute. The validity of this plan is 54 days from the date of recharge, and is available in Tamil Nadu and Chennai regions. As mentioned, this STV 19 plan has been launched on a promotional basis, and will expire on October 11. Furthermore, BSNL notes that these reduced voice calling rates are valid in Home circle and National Roaming except Mumbai and Delhi circles. To activate this STV, BSNL subscribers in the Tamil Nadu and Chennai circle can send an SMS to 123 with the keyword STV VOICE19.

Apart from the STV 19 offer, BSNL offers a host of other STVs in the Tamil Nadu and Chennai circle, and they can be viewed here. One of the most popular ones is STV 99 that offers unlimited voice calls including in Home and National roaming (except Mumbai and Delhi circles). This plan has a validity of 26 days and you also get a free caller tune for the duration of the pack. In any case, BSNL is still behind Jio which offers free voice calls to any network on mobile or landline across the country.

