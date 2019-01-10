Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched Rs. 1,312 recharge to offer its prepaid subscribers with a year-long validity along with unlimited voice calls and 5GB data benefits. The new recharge option is currently available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. It also includes 1,000 SMS messages for the entire 365-day validity. The Rs. 1,312 BSNL recharge sits alongside the Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 recharge options from the state-owned telco that both come with a validity of 365 days. BSNL is apparently aiming to counter Reliance Jio by offering its year-long recharge options.

As per the listings on BSNL's Andhra Pradesh and Telangana websites, the Rs. 1,312 recharge brings 5GB of data and 1,000 SMS messages for as many as 365 days. The new recharge option also brings unlimited local/ STD/ roaming voice calls to any network (except Mumbai and New Delhi) for the entire validity period. Further, BSNL has offered PRBT (Personalised Ring Back Tone).

The official listing on the Telangana site of BSNL confirms that subscribers opting for the Rs. 1,312 recharge are not allowed to avail the benefits of full talk through top-ups of the denomination of Rs. 500, Rs. 1,100, Rs. 1,500, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 2,200, Rs. 2,500, and Rs. 3,000. However, all other tariffs are as per the traditional per-second recharge options. Migration has also been allowed from an existing plan to the Rs. 1,312 recharge.

The Rs. 1,312 recharge is available as a promotional offer in Telangana until April 6, as mentioned on the official site. It is, however, unclear for how long the new option is valid in Andhra Pradesh.

Last year, BSNL launched the 'Bumper Offer' with Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 recharge to offer as much as 2GB and 4GB data per day, respectively. Both recharge options come with a validity of 365 days. The offer was extended until January back in last November.

BSNL is competing against Reliance Jio with its year-long recharge options. Jio notably has its Rs. 1,699 recharge that offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days.

The Rs. 1,312 recharge was first spotted by the unofficial AP BSNL | Telangana blog.