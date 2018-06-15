Competing against Reliance Jio's Double Dhamaka offer, BSNL is said to have upgraded its existing combo prepaid packs. The upgraded packs reportedly offer as much as 2GB of daily data benefits against the previous 1GB and 1.5GB data benefits. The change reportedly comes to all prepaid combo plans that are available under the denomination of Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 999. Earlier this week, the state-owned telco brought a FIFA World Cup Special Data STV 149 to offer football lovers 4GB of daily data benefits for 28 days at Rs. 149. The operator also recently brought a dedicated Eid Mubarak STV 786 that offers 2GB of data per day alongside unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day at Rs. 786.

The Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 999 BSNL combo prepaid packs now offer 2GB data per day for their entire validity period, reports Telecom Talk. This is more than the 1GB daily data benefits that were previously provided on the Rs. 186, Rs. 429, and Rs. 999, while the Rs. 485 and Rs. 666 packs were available with 1.5GB data benefits.

Apart from the new data benefits, all the BSNL prepaid combo packs include unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs. 999 even offers a 40Kbps speed post the FUP limit.

The upgraded prepaid combo packs by BSNL are reportedly available in many states across India, except the Kerala circle. Moreover, the validity of the packs remains the same. This means the Rs. 186 pack comes with a validity of 28 days, while the Rs. 429 pack is valid for 81 days and the Rs. 485 pack is valid for 90 days. Similarly, the BSNL Sixer Rs. 666 pack is valid for 129 days, whereas the Rs. 999 is valid for 181 days.

At the time of filing this story, we weren't able to spot the new prepaid packs on the official BSNL site. The upgraded plans can be expected to take some time to reach all applicable circles.

In contrast with the reported 2GB data benefits of the upgraded BSNL prepaid combo packs, Reliance Jio is offering minimum 3GB daily data limit under its Double Dhamaka Offer. This means subscribers opting for an as low as Rs. 149 pack can get 3GB of data per day for 28 days. In addition to the data benefits, the Jio packs also include unlimited calls, free 100 SMS messages per day, and access to Jio apps. There is also post-FUP data speed of 64Kbps.