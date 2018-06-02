Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limted (BSNL) has come up with additional voice calling benefits for its broadband customers. The state-run telecom company has rolled out unlimited voice calling for all fibre broadband (FTTH)/ broadband tariff plans in its lineup. Some plans offer the benefit only across BSNL's own network, while the other plans allow users to avail the benefit across any network. The BSNL offer is said to have been rolled out from June 1. BSNL had recently revamped its FTTH offerings to take on the upcoming rival Jio Fiber.

The new BSNL broadband offer's benefits differ in terms of the value of recharge packs. The BSNL users who subscribe to any broadband plans worth between Rs. 249 and Rs. 645, will be able to make unlimited voice calls to any other BSNL user in the country, TelecomTalk reports. Most of these plans also offer free night calling to any network, notes a BSNL official. Users on the Rs. 645 plan or any recharge pack worth more than that, can make unlimited voice calls across any network in India.

To recall, BSNL had doubled the FUP data for three of its FTTH plans. It has essentially refreshed three fibre broadband plans, worth Rs. 1,045, Rs. 1,395, and Rs. 1,895 to offer more data up to 200GB. Last month, BSNL also extended its Free Sunday Calls offer for landline and broadband users.

Reliance Jio is getting ready to launch its Jio Fiber fixed-line broadband services soon, and BSNL is revamping its offerings to take on the upcoming rival. Jio is said to be offering an "initial plan" to users that provide up to 1.1TB of data to users. The new plan being offered by Jio Fiber reportedly includes 100GB of free data per month at 100Mbps speed.

Notably, last week, BSNL had introduced a new broadband offer worth Rs. 1,199. The BSNL offer called as BSNL Family Plan provides mobile Internet data alongside a broadband connection. The new BSNL plan is called Rs. 1199 BBG Combo ULD Family and offers a 10Mbps broadband connection. There is a monthly FUP limit of 30GB. Upon getting the recharge, users can also select three BSNL prepaid numbers for which they wish to get the benefits. Each SIM will be eligible for unlimited voice calls including roaming calls and 1GB daily data.