Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL FTTH/ Broadband Plans Now Come With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio

 
, 02 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BSNL FTTH/ Broadband Plans Now Come With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio

Highlights

  • BSNL broadband plans now come with unlimited voice calling benefits
  • Plans between Rs. 249 and Rs. 645 offer free calls to BSNL numbers
  • Broadband plans worth over Rs. 645 offer unlimited calling to any network

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limted (BSNL) has come up with additional voice calling benefits for its broadband customers. The state-run telecom company has rolled out unlimited voice calling for all fibre broadband (FTTH)/ broadband tariff plans in its lineup. Some plans offer the benefit only across BSNL's own network, while the other plans allow users to avail the benefit across any network. The BSNL offer is said to have been rolled out from June 1. BSNL had recently revamped its FTTH offerings to take on the upcoming rival Jio Fiber.

The new BSNL broadband offer's benefits differ in terms of the value of recharge packs. The BSNL users who subscribe to any broadband plans worth between Rs. 249 and Rs. 645, will be able to make unlimited voice calls to any other BSNL user in the country, TelecomTalk reports. Most of these plans also offer free night calling to any network, notes a BSNL official. Users on the Rs. 645 plan or any recharge pack worth more than that, can make unlimited voice calls across any network in India.

To recall, BSNL had doubled the FUP data for three of its FTTH plans. It has essentially refreshed three fibre broadband plans, worth Rs. 1,045, Rs. 1,395, and Rs. 1,895 to offer more data up to 200GB. Last month, BSNL also extended its Free Sunday Calls offer for landline and broadband users.

Reliance Jio is getting ready to launch its Jio Fiber fixed-line broadband services soon, and BSNL is revamping its offerings to take on the upcoming rival. Jio is said to be offering an "initial plan" to users that provide up to 1.1TB of data to users. The new plan being offered by Jio Fiber reportedly includes 100GB of free data per month at 100Mbps speed.

Notably, last week, BSNL had introduced a new broadband offer worth Rs. 1,199. The BSNL offer called as BSNL Family Plan provides mobile Internet data alongside a broadband connection. The new BSNL plan is called Rs. 1199 BBG Combo ULD Family and offers a 10Mbps broadband connection. There is a monthly FUP limit of 30GB. Upon getting the recharge, users can also select three BSNL prepaid numbers for which they wish to get the benefits. Each SIM will be eligible for unlimited voice calls including roaming calls and 1GB daily data.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Broadband
Hands Off My Data! 15 Default Privacy Settings You Should Change Right Now
Best AC deals
BSNL FTTH/ Broadband Plans Now Come With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best of 2018
TRENDING
  1. Mi 8 Beats iPhone X in DxOMark Mobile Camera Rankings
  2. MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check if Your Phone Will Get It Too
  3. Vivo Y83 With 6.22-Inch 19:9 Display Launched in India
  4. MIUI 10 Global ROM Rollout May Be Announced in India on June 7
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi Wireless Mouse Youth Edition With 1200dpi Sensitivity
  6. Nokia 8 Finally Gets Its Promised Pro Camera Mode
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Selfie-Focused Phone Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE With Snapdragon 710, Face Unlock Launched
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Vivo X21
  10. Indian Activists Ask Messaging Apps to Amend Group Chat Feature
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.