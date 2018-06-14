BSNL in a symbolic gesture marking the end of Ramadan 2018 and on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr has reintroduced its Eid Mubarak STV 786 prepaid pack that offers 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. The pack has a validity of 150 days. In totality, the Rs. 786 BSNL recharge offers 300GB of data and 15,000 SMS benefits. Additionally, the free voice calls are also valid in the Delhi and Mumbai telecom circles. This comes a day after BSNL launched a pack with 4GB data per day for the FIFA World Cup 2018.

This pack can be availed within a 15-day period, from June 12 to June 26. Last year's BSNL 786 pack had substantially lower benefits compared to this year's refresh. Previously, the pack offered a total of 3GB 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 90 days. The pack also offered Rs 786 worth of calling balance. The pack could not be used for claiming SMS benefits.

Last year's Eid offerings also saw a new prepaid pack priced at Rs. 599. This pack had benefits for its subscribers including balance of Rs. 507 for all purposes, and Rs. 207 exclusively for voice calling, taking the entire benefits to Rs. 786. This pack had a validity of 30 days, offered 10 on-net SMS messages, and no data benefits.

To commemorate the FIFA World Cup 2018, BSNL had launched a new prepaid pack priced at Rs. 149 that goes live starting Thursday, June 14 across all telecom circles that the state-owned telco operates in. This pack offers subscribers with 4GB 3G/ 4G data per day, and no voice calling or SMS benefits. The pack is valid from June 14 to July 15. Do note that BSNL currently offers mobile 4G capabilities only in Kerala.