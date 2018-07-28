Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly launched a Rs. 75 recharge option for prepaid subscribers that reportedly brings unlimited voice calls as well as 10GB of data and 500 SMS benefits. The new recharge option is said to come with a validity 15 days, though it is said to come with a validity extension. This means subscribers will be able to enjoy the benefits of the Rs. 75 BSNL recharge even after the given validity by recharging with an STV of Rs. 98 and above. The validity extension functionality can be used to extend benefits by up to 18 days. Notably, the new Rs. 75 BSNL recharge competes against the Rs. 98 recharge offered by Reliance Jio that offers 2GB of 4G data and 300 SMS benefits alongside unlimited voice calling for 28 days. The new BSNL recharge emerges just after the state-owned telco brought a Rs. 171 recharge option with 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 30 days.

The Rs. 75 BSNL recharge is initially available in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle as the 'BSNL Jeevitha Prepaid Plan', reports Telecom Talk. The recharge is said to offers 10GB of 2G/ 3G data benefits along with unlimited voice calls and 500 SMS messages for 15 days. While it does offer unlimited voice calls, the calling benefits aren't available for making calls to mobile numbers located in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

As we mentioned, while the validity of the Rs. 75 BSNL recharge is limited to 15 days, subscribers reportedly have the validity extension functionality to extend the given benefits by up to 180 days. The subscribers are said to STV options including Rs. 98, Rs. 99, Rs. 118, Rs. 139, Rs. 187, Rs. 198, Rs. 319, Rs. 333, Rs. 339, Rs. 349, Rs. 395, Rs. 444, Rs. 447, and Rs. 551. These options can help extend the benefits. However, it is reported that the validity of the benefits won't be extended if the subscribers recharge through modes such as self-care, Web self-care, or USSD.

It is unclear whether BSNL will expand the Rs. 75 recharge to other regions in the coming days. Also, we weren't able to spot its presence on the BSNL website.

Earlier this week, BSNL launched the Rs. 171 recharge option that brought 2GB of 2G/ 3G data per day alongside unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for 30 days. The Rs. 171 BSNL recharge was designed to take on the Jio Rs. 198 recharge that offers identical daily data allocation but with 28 days validity and 300 SMS messages per day.