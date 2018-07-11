State-owned telecom operator BSNL has reportedly unveiled an upgraded prepaid pack that offers benefits like 6GB of data per day, unlimited on-net voice calls with validity of 60 days. Notably, the 3G Data Special Tariff Voucher (STV) previously offered subscribers with 4GB of data per day with the same validity. Also, the Rs. 444 STV does not come with bundled unlimited off-net voice calling as well as any SMS benefits.

BSNL is also said to have other upgraded other 3G Data STVs as well as prepaid unlimited combo packs to provide users with 2GB of additional data benefits per day. BSNL's 4G services are currently only available in the Kerala circle. The telco, like others in the market, competes with swiftly growing new entrant Reliance Jio. The changes are said to have been made on a promotional basis of 60 days, starting June 18 - the offer is said to be available in all of BSNL's circles.

In contrast with the BSNL Rs. 444 3G Data STV, only one prepaid pack from Jio comes close in terms of data benefits. The RIL-owned telecom provider offers 5GB of 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps at a price of Rs. 799. Other prepaid unlimited combo packs from BSNL priced at Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 666, and Rs. 999 have been refreshed, reports Telecom Talk. The Rs. 186 prepaid pack now gets 3GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days. As for the Rs. 429 prepaid pack, it is now said to offer 3GB data per day with a validity of 81 days. The report suggests that BSNL's Rs. 666 prepaid offering will provide 3.5GB data per day with a validity of 120 days, starting June 18. Lastly, 3GB of data per day for 180 days is reportedly offered in the long-term Rs. 999 pack.

BSNL has reportedly also refreshed its Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, and Rs. 448 3G Data STVs, apart from the Rs. 444 STV mentioned earlier. These packs are also said to have received 2GB additional data daily. The Rs. 333 pack is now said to offer 5GB of data per day with a validity of 90 days and the one, mentioned above, priced at Rs. 444 offers 6GB of data per day. Both these packs reportedly offer unlimited on-net calling.

Having taken on major corporations like Reliance Jio and Airtel, telecom is not the only space BSNL is looking to conquer. In the broadband market, BSNL this week revamped its FTTH broadband plans priced at Rs. 1,045, Rs. 1,395, and Rs. 1,895. The packs now offer up to 250GB of FUP data with speeds up to 50Mbps.