State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is said to have introduced four new broadband plans that offer daily data limit, and a speed of up to 20Mbps. These plans have reportedly been launched on a promotional basis, and are only applicable for new users, as BSNL has launched these as starter packs to lure new subscribers. These non-FTTH BSNL plans start at Rs. 99 and go all the way up to Rs. 399, with data benefit ranging from 45GB per month to 600GB per month. This comes ahead of the rumoured launch of the Jio Fiber broadband service that is said to offer 100Mbps speed, Jio TV access and unlimited calls at less than Rs. 1,000.

Calling them the BBG ULD Combo broadband monthly plans, they are said to offer 20Mbps of speeds till the prescribed FUP against that plan, and once you cross that limit, you get to access Internet at 1Mbps, reports Telecom Talk. They also offer unlimited voice calling to any network in the country. These broadband plans are reportedly available pan-India, except for Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

For starters, there is a new BBG Combo ULD 45GB plan that is said to come with 1.5GB data benefit per day. The FUP limit applies to all plans. The BSNL BBG Combo ULD 150GB Plan is said to come at a price of Rs. 199 and offers 5GB of data per day. Lastly, the BSNL BBG Combo ULD 300GB and 600GB Plans are reportedly priced at a monthly rate of Rs. 299 and Rs. 399. They offer 10GB per day and 20GB per day data benefit respectively. This plan also offers 20Mbps speeds, after which the speed will dial down to 1Mbps. The speed is said to be restored at 12am midnight every day.

With these plans, BSNL is also offering one free email ID and 1GB of storage space. As mentioned it's a promotional offer valid only for 90 days, and after six months of enjoying these plans, users will have to migrate to one of the existing plans that BSNL offers. Also, a deposit of Rs. 500 will have to be paid by new users, the report adds.

BSNL recently also revamped its fibre broadband (FTTH) offerings to take on the upcoming rival Jio Fiber. It had doubled the FUP data for three of its FTTH plans. It refreshed three fibre broadband plans, worth Rs. 1,045, Rs. 1,395, and Rs. 1,895 to offer more data up to 200GB. Earlier this month, BSNL has also extended its Free Sunday Calls offer for landline and broadband users. They even announced a Family Plan that offers a broadband connection of up to 10Mbps speed and on top of it, user can group three BSNL prepaid connections to get 1GB of data per day for the validity period.