Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Targeting Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Launches Rs. 255 Recharge Pack With 2GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity

Targeting Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Launches Rs. 255 Recharge Pack With 2GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity

  hindi
, 19 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Targeting Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Launches Rs. 255 Recharge Pack With 2GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity

Highlights

  • The Vodafone Rs. 255 recharge takes on Jio Rs. 251, Airtel Rs. 248 packs
  • It offers 56GB of total data for the entire validity period
  • However, it is not available in all circles yet

Vodafone has launched a new Rs. 255 recharge pack for prepaid users in various circles in an effort to take on the new recharge packs by rivals Jio and Airtel. Fast-growing operator Jio recently announced a new Rs. 251 IPL 2018 recharge with 2GB data per day and validity of 51 days, which was followed by Airtel launching a similar Rs. 248 pack. With the Rs. 255 recharge, Vodafone will be better positioned to take on Jio and Airtel, as it matches the two in terms of daily data allocation.

The Vodafone Rs. 255 pack comes with bundled local and STD calls, free calls on roaming, and 100 SMSes per day, apart from 2GB data per day. The validity of the pack is 28 days, and the bundled calls are limited to 250 minutes a day and 1,000 minutes a week.

However, Vodafone has not released the pack in all circles yet. Only consumers in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, UP East, and UP West can purchase the Rs. 255 recharge online. On the other hand, those in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Chennai, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal circles will not see the recharge pack at the moment.

As mentioned above, the Jio Rs. 251 recharge for IPL 2018 comes with 2GB data per day, 51-day validity, free calls, 100 SMSes per day, and access to Jio apps. Similarly, the Airtel Rs. 249 recharge pack also has 2GB data per day but validity of 28 days. Subscribers will also get bundled calls, free SMSes and roaming calls, and access to Airtel TV app. Idea — which is in the process of merging with Vodafone — also launched a similar Rs. 249 pack with 2GB daily data allocation, bundled calls, free SMSes and roaming calls, and validity of 28 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone Rs. 255 Recharge, Best Prepaid Packs, Airtel, Jio, Reliance Jio, Idea
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Moto Z Play Android 8.0 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India: Reports
Jack Ma Says Alibaba 'Doing a Lot of Research' on Driverless Cars
Best AC deals
Targeting Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Launches Rs. 255 Recharge Pack With 2GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Fastest Finger (Saves) First!
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp's New Feature Will Make Managing Group Admins Easier
  2. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Launch Expected Today
  3. Ahead of OnePlus 6 Launch, OnePlus Announces Partnership With Marvel
  4. Honor 10 With Dual Rear Cameras, iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  5. Honor 10 Price Details Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) Specifications Surface Ahead of Monday Launch
  7. 2018 iPhone Models to Include Dual-SIM Variants, Start at $550: Kuo
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro-Like Design Spotted in Mi 6X (Mi A2) Video
  9. Airtel Beats Jio in 4G Download Speeds: OpenSignal
  10. AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Gigabyte Aorus X470 Gaming 7 Wifi Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.